Technology News

Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe

The Nokia XR21 European edition is priced from EUR 649 (nearly Rs. 56,500), the company said.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 October 2023 18:20 IST
Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe

Before HMD opened its Hungarian operations, Europe had no large-scale smartphone manufacturing

Highlights
  • HMD signed in 2016 an exclusive 10-year licensing agreement with Nokia
  • The company already stores data in the European Union
  • Limited edition of 30 units in frosted platinum will be available to buy
Advertisement

HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia-branded smartphones, has become the first major smartphone company to manufacture devices in Europe, with its first 5G model made in Hungary — aimed at customers keen on data security — now available for purchase.

"We are thrilled to be manufacturing the Nokia XR21, our signature rugged 5G smartphone, in Europe," HMD Global co-founder, chairman and CEO Jean-Francois Baril said on Tuesday.

"We are dedicated to investing in security, technology and manufacturing processes that make our devices more secure and longer lasting."

Before HMD opened its Hungarian operations, Europe had no large-scale smartphone manufacturing as major companies like Apple and Samsung make their phones in Asia to cut costs.

HMD said the first European model was designed for enterprise customers, some of whom had requested additional security in conjunction with their IT security partners.

The company already stores data in the European Union, with consumer and corporate data from all of its smartphones held and processed on servers in Finland since 2019.

The company signed in 2016 an exclusive 10-year licensing agreement with Nokia Oyj, once the world's largest phone maker, to make Nokia-branded smartphones and tablets.

It said in March it would start manufacturing in the European Union, which has been encouraging companies to set up production in key sectors such as semiconductors.

The Nokia XR21 European edition is priced from EUR 649 (nearly Rs. 56,500), the company said.

A limited edition of 30 units from the European production line in frosted platinum will be available for purchase from the company's website from EUR 699, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia XR21

Nokia XR21

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.49-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, 5G smartphone, Nokia XR21
Poco M6 Pro 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 8,999 During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard

Related Stories

Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New Features for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
  7. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  8. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  9. Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard
  2. Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe
  3. Poco M6 Pro 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 8,999 During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  4. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar Adds MaxView Video Streaming, Live Feed Card, More
  5. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  6. GTA 6 Announcement Speculated as Fans Look for Clues in Rockstar Games’ Promotional Post
  7. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales
  10. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.