Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 2023 Variants With Upgraded Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Both newly-launched Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 models carry a 2.4-inch display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 August 2023 14:20 IST


Photo Credit: Nokia

HMD Global unveiled Nokia 130 Music (left) and Nokia 150 (right) phones in India

Highlights
  • Nokia 130 Music supports both wired and wireless FM Radio modes
  • The phones feature 2.4-inch displays and carry 1450mAh batteries
  • Nokia 150 comes with an IP52 dust and splash resistance rating

Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 phones were launched in India on Thursday by HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia. The phones have arrived with upgraded batteries claiming to offer longer battery life. The Nokia 130 Music also has a powerful loudspeaker, according to the company. The Nokia 150 2023 model runs on a Series 30+ OS like its 2020 model and also has a VGA rear camera with a flash unit. The Nokia 130 Music carries a 2.4-inch QVGA display.

Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 (2023) price in India, availability

Offered in Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold colour options the Nokia 130 Music starts in India at Rs. 1,849. The Light Gold variant is priced slightly higher at Rs. 1,949.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 150 (2023) is available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colourways. The handset is listed at Rs. 2,699. Both handsets will be available for purchase at retail stores, on the Nokia website, and through other online partner stores.

Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 (2023) specifications, features

Both feature phones are equipped with 2.4-inch displays. The Nokia 130 Music model comes with a QVGA panel and a tactic keypad. The phones carry 1,450mAh batteries each, a larger battery than the 1,020mAh batteries of the Nokia 130 (2017) and the Nokia 150 (2020).

The Nokia 130 Music supports microSD cards of up to 32GB and offers both wired and wireless modes of FM radio, alongside its MP3 player. It comes with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset, designed in Finland, also claims to store up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. The box contains wired headphones.

Claiming to provide "rugged durability", the polycarbonate body of the Nokia 150 (2023) arrives with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The larger battery claims to offer up to 20 hours of talk time and up to 34 days of standby. It also has a VGA camera and a flash unit at the back.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

