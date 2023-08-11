Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 phones were launched in India on Thursday by HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia. The phones have arrived with upgraded batteries claiming to offer longer battery life. The Nokia 130 Music also has a powerful loudspeaker, according to the company. The Nokia 150 2023 model runs on a Series 30+ OS like its 2020 model and also has a VGA rear camera with a flash unit. The Nokia 130 Music carries a 2.4-inch QVGA display.

Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 (2023) price in India, availability

Offered in Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold colour options the Nokia 130 Music starts in India at Rs. 1,849. The Light Gold variant is priced slightly higher at Rs. 1,949.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 150 (2023) is available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colourways. The handset is listed at Rs. 2,699. Both handsets will be available for purchase at retail stores, on the Nokia website, and through other online partner stores.

Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 (2023) specifications, features

Both feature phones are equipped with 2.4-inch displays. The Nokia 130 Music model comes with a QVGA panel and a tactic keypad. The phones carry 1,450mAh batteries each, a larger battery than the 1,020mAh batteries of the Nokia 130 (2017) and the Nokia 150 (2020).

The Nokia 130 Music supports microSD cards of up to 32GB and offers both wired and wireless modes of FM radio, alongside its MP3 player. It comes with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset, designed in Finland, also claims to store up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. The box contains wired headphones.

Claiming to provide "rugged durability", the polycarbonate body of the Nokia 150 (2023) arrives with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The larger battery claims to offer up to 20 hours of talk time and up to 34 days of standby. It also has a VGA camera and a flash unit at the back.

