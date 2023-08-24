Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone was launched in India last year in August with a Unisoc T107 SoC, a single rear camera sensor, a cover display, and a slightly larger primary inner screen. The clamshell feature phone, initially offered in three colourways, is now being offered in two additional colour options. Nokia has recently been refocusing its efforts to launch durable phones with removable parts. The Nokia G310 5G with QuickFix technology for easy self-repairs was introduced earlier this month in the US alongside the Nokia C210.

Nokia 2660 Flip price in India, availability

Offered in a lone 48MB + 128MB storage variant, the Nokia 2660 Flip is priced in India at Rs. 4,660. It is available for purchase in the country through the official Nokia website and Amazon.

Last year, the clamshell flip phone was offered in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. On Wednesday, HMD Global, Nokia's parent company, announced the phone in two new colours - Lush Green and Pop Pink.

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications, features

Sporting a 2.8-inch QVGA inner display, the Nokia 2660 Flip also comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen. The flip feature phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. It also supports expandable storage of up to 32GB via a microSD card. The dual nano SIM supported feature phone runs Series 30+ OS out-of-the-box.

The rear camera on the Nokia 2660 Flip is equipped with a 0.3-megapixel sensor and is accompanied by an LED flash panel. The phone packs a 1450mAh removable battery with 2.75W wired charging support. It also supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and Micro-USB 2.0 port connectivity. The handset weighing 123 grams and measuring 18.9mm x 108mm x 55mm (when folded) in size, and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.