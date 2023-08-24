Technology News
The Nokia 2660 Flip was initially launched in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 2660 Flip is now available in Lush Green and Pop Pink colourways

  • Nokia 2660 Flip supports dual nano SIM 4G connectivity
  • The phone comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display
  • Nokia 2660 Flip packs a 1450 mAh battery

Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone was launched in India last year in August with a Unisoc T107 SoC, a single rear camera sensor, a cover display, and a slightly larger primary inner screen. The clamshell feature phone, initially offered in three colourways, is now being offered in two additional colour options. Nokia has recently been refocusing its efforts to launch durable phones with removable parts. The Nokia G310 5G with QuickFix technology for easy self-repairs was introduced earlier this month in the US alongside the Nokia C210.

Nokia 2660 Flip price in India, availability

Offered in a lone 48MB + 128MB storage variant, the Nokia 2660 Flip is priced in India at Rs. 4,660. It is available for purchase in the country through the official Nokia website and Amazon.

Last year, the clamshell flip phone was offered in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. On Wednesday, HMD Global, Nokia's parent company, announced the phone in two new colours - Lush Green and Pop Pink.

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications, features

Sporting a 2.8-inch QVGA inner display, the Nokia 2660 Flip also comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen. The flip feature phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. It also supports expandable storage of up to 32GB via a microSD card. The dual nano SIM supported feature phone runs Series 30+ OS out-of-the-box.

The rear camera on the Nokia 2660 Flip is equipped with a 0.3-megapixel sensor and is accompanied by an LED flash panel. The phone packs a 1450mAh removable battery with 2.75W wired charging support. It also supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and Micro-USB 2.0 port connectivity. The handset weighing 123 grams and measuring 18.9mm x 108mm x 55mm (when folded) in size, and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 2660 Flip price in India, Nokia 2660 Flip Specifications, Nokia 2660 Flip new colours, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
