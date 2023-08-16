Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details

Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details

Nokia G310 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 16:36 IST
Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G310 5G will go on sale from August 24

Highlights
  • Nokia C210 will be available from September 14
  • Both models support face unlock feature
  • Nokia G310 5G carries a triple rear camera unit

Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 were unveiled in the US as the latest handsets by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new phones run on Android 13 and are powered by Snapdragon chipsets. The Nokia G310 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the Nokia C210 has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Nokia G310 5G comes with the company's "QuickFix” technology for easy self-repairs and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Nokia C210, being the most affordable option, packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia G310 5G, Nokia C210 price, availability

The Nokia G310 5G is priced at USD 186 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Nokia C210, on the other hand, has a price tag of USD 109 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The former comes in a single Blue colour option, whereas the Nokia C210 is available in a Grey finish.

HMD Global announced that the Nokia G310 5G will go on sale from August 24 while the Nokia C210 will be available from September 14. Both models will be available for purchase via online retailers and Metro by T-Mobile locations in the US.

Nokia G310 5G specifications

The new Nokia G310 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter and is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The handset also comes with a QuickFix design. With this, users can easily replace the battery, charging port, and screen of the handset themselves with repair guides, tools, and parts from iFixit.

For optics, the Nokia G310 5G carries a triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with autofocus and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

nokia g310 5g c210 Nokia G310 5G

Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 run on Android 13

The Nokia G310 5G offers 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, USB OTG, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 5G smartphone offers a face unlock feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Nokia G310 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The handset also has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 165x8.6x75.692mm and weighs 195.0447 grams.

Nokia C210 specifications

The Nokia C210 features the same software specifications as the Nokia G310 5G. It features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD waterdrop-style notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM.

For optics, the Nokia C210 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video chats are managed by a 5-megapixel front camera. It comes with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/AGPS, USB Type -C port, USB OTG and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. It also supports face unlock for biometric authentication. Nokia has packed a 3,000mAh battery on the Nokia C210. It measures 159.5x73.9x8.6mm and weighs 167 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia C210

Nokia C210

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Nokia G310

Nokia G310

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G310 5G, Nokia G310 5G Price, Nokia G310 5G Specifications, Nokia, HMD GLOBAL, Nokia C210, Nokia C210 Price, Nokia C210 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Finishes Final Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre Ahead of Moon Landing
  2. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  5. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  6. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  8. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  10. iPhone 15 Plus New Leaked Renders Suggest Charging Components: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals
  2. Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details
  3. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 13+ Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 200-Megapixel Samsung HP3 Rear Camera
  6. Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report
  7. Singapore’s Stablecoin Regulatory Framework Announced: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Beta Adds Screen Lock for Web Interface, Tests Support for AI-Generated Stickers on Android
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Completes Final Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre Ahead of Moon Landing
  10. Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.