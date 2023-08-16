Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 were unveiled in the US as the latest handsets by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new phones run on Android 13 and are powered by Snapdragon chipsets. The Nokia G310 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the Nokia C210 has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Nokia G310 5G comes with the company's "QuickFix” technology for easy self-repairs and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Nokia C210, being the most affordable option, packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia G310 5G, Nokia C210 price, availability

The Nokia G310 5G is priced at USD 186 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Nokia C210, on the other hand, has a price tag of USD 109 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The former comes in a single Blue colour option, whereas the Nokia C210 is available in a Grey finish.

HMD Global announced that the Nokia G310 5G will go on sale from August 24 while the Nokia C210 will be available from September 14. Both models will be available for purchase via online retailers and Metro by T-Mobile locations in the US.

Nokia G310 5G specifications

The new Nokia G310 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter and is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The handset also comes with a QuickFix design. With this, users can easily replace the battery, charging port, and screen of the handset themselves with repair guides, tools, and parts from iFixit.

For optics, the Nokia G310 5G carries a triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with autofocus and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 run on Android 13

The Nokia G310 5G offers 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, USB OTG, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 5G smartphone offers a face unlock feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Nokia G310 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The handset also has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 165x8.6x75.692mm and weighs 195.0447 grams.

Nokia C210 specifications

The Nokia C210 features the same software specifications as the Nokia G310 5G. It features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD waterdrop-style notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM.

For optics, the Nokia C210 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video chats are managed by a 5-megapixel front camera. It comes with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/AGPS, USB Type -C port, USB OTG and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. It also supports face unlock for biometric authentication. Nokia has packed a 3,000mAh battery on the Nokia C210. It measures 159.5x73.9x8.6mm and weighs 167 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.