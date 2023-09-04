Technology News

Poco C51 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2023 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C51 is offered in Power Black and Royal Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Poco C51 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display
  • The phone features an 8-megapixel primary sensor
  • Poco C51 also packs a 5,000mAh battery

Poco C51 was released in India earlier this year in April. The company has now launched the handset in a new RAM and storage variant in the country. The Poco C51 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Initially, the phone was launched in a singular 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Now the phone is listed online on Flipkart with more RAM and internal storage. The Poco smartphone is currently offered in two colourways.

Poco C51 price in India, availability

The initial 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the Poco C51 is offered in India at Rs. 6,499. The new 6GB + 128GB option is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 8,999 and can be purchased with bank offers of up to 10 percent. The handset is being offered in Power Black and Royal Blue colourways.

Poco C51 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display, the Poco C51 comes with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 400 nits. It runs Android 13 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary depth sensor at the back, and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. The Poco C51 packs a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and comes with a micro-USB port. The handset also has a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 192 grams, the handset measures 76.75mm x 164.9mm x 9.09mm.

