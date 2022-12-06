Photo Credit: Nubia
New leaks suggest that Red Magic 8 series of smartphones from Nubia could be on their way in China. The leaks, which appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo, provide a detailed list of specifications for the upcoming Red Magic 8 and Red Magic 8 Pro handsets from the Shenzen-based manufacturer. The Red Magic 8 series is expected to be among the world's first gaming phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
According to a report by Gizmochina, the purported Nubia phone appeared on the TENAA certification website and was promptly taken down. Keen-eyed users, however, spotted the listing before it vanished and posted a screengrab of the listing on Weibo. This is not the first leak surrounding the device. The report mentions that a device believed to be the Red Magic 8 Pro with model number NX729J appeared on the 3C certification platform of China in November.
The screenshots posted on Weibo provide an in-depth look at the specifications for the Nubia gaming smartphones. The Red Magic Pro 8 will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display, with a screen resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels, the leaks show. Just like its predecessor, the Red Magic 7S Pro, the smartphone will sport narrow bezels and an under-display front camera, with no hole-punch cutout. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Red Magic 8 series will come in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM variants, the screengrabs on Weibo suggest.
The TENAA listing also suggest the device will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options and in two different battery capacities — 5,720 mAh and 4,900 mAh. A GSMArena report also mentions that the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will support 165W wired charging.
Other features include a 16-megapixel under-display front camera and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.
ZTE-owned Nubia launched the Red Magic 7S Pro in July starting at $729 (roughly Rs 60,000). The gaming focussed smartphone came with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC out-of-the-box. The handset was also equipped with a Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement