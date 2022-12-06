New leaks suggest that Red Magic 8 series of smartphones from Nubia could be on their way in China. The leaks, which appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo, provide a detailed list of specifications for the upcoming Red Magic 8 and Red Magic 8 Pro handsets from the Shenzen-based manufacturer. The Red Magic 8 series is expected to be among the world's first gaming phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the purported Nubia phone appeared on the TENAA certification website and was promptly taken down. Keen-eyed users, however, spotted the listing before it vanished and posted a screengrab of the listing on Weibo. This is not the first leak surrounding the device. The report mentions that a device believed to be the Red Magic 8 Pro with model number NX729J appeared on the 3C certification platform of China in November.

The screenshots posted on Weibo provide an in-depth look at the specifications for the Nubia gaming smartphones. The Red Magic Pro 8 will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display, with a screen resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels, the leaks show. Just like its predecessor, the Red Magic 7S Pro, the smartphone will sport narrow bezels and an under-display front camera, with no hole-punch cutout. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Red Magic 8 series will come in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM variants, the screengrabs on Weibo suggest.

TENAA listing screenshot from Weibo that lists specifications for Nubia Red Magic 8 series

Photo Credit: Weibo

The TENAA listing also suggest the device will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options and in two different battery capacities — 5,720 mAh and 4,900 mAh. A GSMArena report also mentions that the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will support 165W wired charging.

Other features include a 16-megapixel under-display front camera and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.

ZTE-owned Nubia launched the Red Magic 7S Pro in July starting at $729 (roughly Rs 60,000). The gaming focussed smartphone came with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC out-of-the-box. The handset was also equipped with a Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.