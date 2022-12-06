Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will feature a 16-megapixel under-display front camera.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 6 December 2022 18:46 IST
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 8 series is expected to succeed the Nubia Red Magic 7 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro said to sport a 6.8-inch OLED display
  • Leaks appeared on Weibo after phone was spotted on a TENAA listing
  • Red Magic 8 series expected to launch in three different RAM variants

New leaks suggest that Red Magic 8 series of smartphones from Nubia could be on their way in China. The leaks, which appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo, provide a detailed list of specifications for the upcoming Red Magic 8 and Red Magic 8 Pro handsets from the Shenzen-based manufacturer. The Red Magic 8 series is expected to be among the world's first gaming phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the purported Nubia phone appeared on the TENAA certification website and was promptly taken down. Keen-eyed users, however, spotted the listing before it vanished and posted a screengrab of the listing on Weibo. This is not the first leak surrounding the device. The report mentions that a device believed to be the Red Magic 8 Pro with model number NX729J appeared on the 3C certification platform of China in November.

The screenshots posted on Weibo provide an in-depth look at the specifications for the Nubia gaming smartphones. The Red Magic Pro 8 will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display, with a screen resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels, the leaks show. Just like its predecessor, the Red Magic 7S Pro, the smartphone will sport narrow bezels and an under-display front camera, with no hole-punch cutout. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Red Magic 8 series will come in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM variants, the screengrabs on Weibo suggest.

My project 1 weibo red magic 8

TENAA listing screenshot from Weibo that lists specifications for Nubia Red Magic 8 series
Photo Credit: Weibo

The TENAA listing also suggest the device will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options and in two different battery capacities — 5,720 mAh and 4,900 mAh. A GSMArena report also mentions that the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will support 165W wired charging.

Other features include a 16-megapixel under-display front camera and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.

ZTE-owned Nubia launched the Red Magic 7S Pro in July starting at $729 (roughly Rs 60,000). The gaming focussed smartphone came with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC out-of-the-box. The handset was also equipped with a Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro specifications, Nubia Red Magic 8, Nubia
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Adobe Stock to Accept Generative AI Artworks, Updates Guidelines for Submissions
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  2. Hackers Failed to Take Down ICMR Website Despite 6,000 Attempts: Official
  3. Redmi Note 12C Budget Phone Said to Launch Soon: Report
  4. Prime Gaming Could Be Coming to India Soon, Amazon Deletes Teaser Page
  5. Everything You Need to Know About ChatGPT, OpenAI's Chatbot
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  7. How to Use WhatsApp Polls on Android, iOS
  8. Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones With Battery Level Indicator Launched in India
  9. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  10. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams Update Adds Ability to View 49 Videos at Once, Schedule Messages: All Details
  2. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Google Pixel Watch Gets First-Ever OTA Update, Brings Fixes and Improvements
  4. Adobe Stock to Accept Generative AI Artworks, Updates Guidelines for Submissions
  5. Meta Oversight Board Calls for Overhaul of 'Cross-Check' Programme That Prioritises VIP Users
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Get Ceramic, Glass, Leather Back Options, More Details Leaked
  7. TSMC Set to Expand US Semiconductor Plant in Arizona, Plans to Build a Second Facility in by 2026
  8. ICMR Website Hit With 6,000 Unsuccessful Hacking Attempts in a Day, Government Official Says
  9. Sony Ready to Make Humanoid Robots Quickly Once Usage Becomes Clear, CTO Hiroaki Kitano Says
  10. Redmi Note 12C Spotted on IMEI, FCC Database, May Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.