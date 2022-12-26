Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series gaming smartphones has launched in China on Monday. The newly-revealed series of high-performance handsets includes the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+. Nubia's latest smartphones are a follow-up to the Red Magic 7 Pro series. Both the Red Magic 8 Pro and the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phones feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,116x2,480-pixel resolution.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ price, availability

The top-of-the-line Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in two different editions — Dark Knight and Deuterium Transparent. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of the Dark Knight edition is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs 61,700), while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 68,900).

On the other hand, the transparent edition of the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variants, priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,100), CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 83,100), respectively.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, meanwhile, is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations for the Dark Knight edition. These variants are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,500), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 52,200) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 57,000), respectively. The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro's transparent edition comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and will cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300).

Both phones are up for pre-sale on the Nubia website and interested customers can book the handsets for CNY 1 (roughly Rs 12). The series will go on sale starting December 28, 10 AM local time (7.30 AM IST).

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based RedMagic OS 6.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with 1,116x2,480-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel under-display front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ packs a 5000mAh battery with 165W fast charging support. It measures 163.98×76.35×8.9mm and weighs 230 grams.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro features the same OS, display screen, and SoC as the Red Magic 8 Pro+. The phone also features the same triple rear camera setup and the under-display front camera. It is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The big changes are in the battery department. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The Red Magic 8 Pro measures 163.98×76.35×8.9mm, the same as the 8 Pro+, but comes in slightly lighter weight at 228 grams.

