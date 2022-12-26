Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and the Red Magic 8 Pro+ feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 December 2022 18:55 IST
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series is a follow-up to the Red Magic 7 Pro lineup

Highlights
  • The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ comes with up to 1TB storage
  • Both smartphones sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series gaming smartphones has launched in China on Monday. The newly-revealed series of high-performance handsets includes the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+. Nubia's latest smartphones are a follow-up to the Red Magic 7 Pro series. Both the Red Magic 8 Pro and the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phones feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,116x2,480-pixel resolution.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ price, availability

The top-of-the-line Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in two different editions — Dark Knight and Deuterium Transparent. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of the Dark Knight edition is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs 61,700), while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 68,900).

On the other hand, the transparent edition of the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variants, priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,100), CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 83,100), respectively.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, meanwhile, is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations for the Dark Knight edition. These variants are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,500), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 52,200) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 57,000), respectively. The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro's transparent edition comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and will cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300).

Both phones are up for pre-sale on the Nubia website and interested customers can book the handsets for CNY 1 (roughly Rs 12). The series will go on sale starting December 28, 10 AM local time (7.30 AM IST).

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based RedMagic OS 6.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with 1,116x2,480-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel under-display front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ packs a 5000mAh battery with 165W fast charging support. It measures 163.98×76.35×8.9mm and weighs 230 grams.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro features the same OS, display screen, and SoC as the Red Magic 8 Pro+. The phone also features the same triple rear camera setup and the under-display front camera. It is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The big changes are in the battery department. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The Red Magic 8 Pro measures 163.98×76.35×8.9mm, the same as the 8 Pro+, but comes in slightly lighter weight at 228 grams.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Price, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Launch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch Display to Launch Alongside Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite: All Details
Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review: Fairly Well Equipped
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  3. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  4. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
  5. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  9. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 66W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  10. Avatar 2 Box Office Crosses $600 Million in a Week
#Latest Stories
  1. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  4. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch Timeline, Price Details Tipped: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Teased to Pack 5,000mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. Indian DeFi-Enthusiasts Call FTX Collapse ‘Good on Macro Level’, Here’s Why
  7. Twitter Blue Users' Replies Will Now Get Priority Ranking in Conversations: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  9. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch Display to Launch Alongside Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite: All Details
  10. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.