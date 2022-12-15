Nubia is all set to unveil the Red Magic 8 Pro series of smartphones on Friday (December 16) in China. The ZTE-owned smartphone company announced upcoming arrival of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series via Chinese social media website Weibo. A day before the smartphones are set to make their debut, some of the key specifications and features of the handsets have already been spotted on a certification website. The phone is speculated to be the world's first gaming phone powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The launch of the Red Magic 8 Pro series was announced via the company's official Weibo account on Thursday. According to a recent report a recent listing on TENAA, the Chinese certification website, suggests that the upcoming Red Magic 8 Pro series will comprise two models, one with a 5,000mAh battery, and another with a 6,000mAh battery. The handsets from the Shenzen-based manufacturer are reportedly certified by 3C with 165W fast charging.

In addition to this, the TENAA listing also hinted at the expected SoC which is speculated to be Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A previous leak also suggested the expected design of the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. It will reportedly arrive with a 6.8-inch OLED display, with a screen resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels, narrow bezels and an under-display front camera.

The listing also suggests that the phone is likely to come in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of inbuilt storage. Other features include a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, along with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced the launch date of its next Nubia Z-series flagship smartphone in Chinese markets. The Nubia Z50 will be launched in China on December 19, according to the firm. The upcoming handset will come with a brand-new 35mm custom optical system which is claimed to offer a better photography experience. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

