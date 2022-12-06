Adobe, the parent of Photoshop, has decided to allow artwork generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI) on its Stock photo service. The company has amended its policies that now require contributors to adhere to a bunch of rules. These include labelling AI-made content and seeking permission to use reference images or texts to complete the artwork. The move is intended to help Adobe get past copyright infringement issues, while also allowing it to experiment with AI on a deeper level.

The policy has warned art producers against exploiting AI and loading up the galleries with similar images. All the work that is submitted, will need to be submitted as illustrations and not pictures.

“Generative AI technology refers to tools and applications that can generate high-fidelity content from text prompts or uploaded images using Machine Learning algorithms. You should not submit any work created with prompts referring to or based on people, places, or property unless you have the legal right to do so,” the photo editing giant said in an official blog.

Adobe's decision that aims to help creators showcase their work, is far different from how others are approaching the subject.

Getty Images for instance, banned AI generated images to appear on its platform earlier in September. It was the platform's way of avoiding copyright issues.

“Adobe Stock cannot provide guidance on whether the license terms of an AI technology or application allows you to submit the generated content to Adobe Stock. You, or your legal counsel, must review the license terms to determine if the generated content may be submitted to Adobe Stock,” the company blog post instructed.

Founded in 1982, Adobe is now expanding its tools and services to add Web3 flavours for metaverse-related imagery and animation.

In October this year, the California-based firm created tools to develop video games and the metaverse.

The same month, Adobe also announced new features to make Photoshop smarter with more advanced AI features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.