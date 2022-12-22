Technology News
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: All Details

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will also be available in a "transparent" edition.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 December 2022 14:13 IST
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is seen sporting uniform 1.48mm bezels around the display

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will be launched in two design options
  • The handsets will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will be launched on December 26

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series key specifications were teased on Wednesday by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, days ahead of the official launch of the upcoming handsets. The company also revealed the design of the two smartphones expected to make their debut as part of the Red Magic 8 Pro the series, which gave users a first look at the design of the gaming-focused smartphone while also revealing key specifications of the device. The smartphone has been touted as the world's first gaming device to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

On Wednesday the smartphone maker revealed the design of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Transparent Edition, through a post on Weibo that also includes the previously announced launch date of December 26.

According to the company's post, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will be available in two designs — the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Transparent Edition. The handset is teased to sport a rectangular design with flat edges, which is quite different compared to the design of its predecessor, the Red Magic 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, both design variants will feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera sensor, according to the details shared by the company. The image of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Transparent Edition also includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 icon at the back.

The display on the upcoming gaming smartphone has been confirmed to be made of a newly developed BOE screen panel with symmetrical 1.48mm thick side bezels. Meanwhile, the company claims the handset will offer a 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For selfies, the upcoming gaming smartphone is confirmed to house an under-display camera, although the post did not reveal the specifications of the front-facing camera.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Transparent Edition could offer different specifications compared to the regular model, although both smartphone variants are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, according to a report by GSMArena.

