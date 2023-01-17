Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series gaming smartphones were launched in global markets on Monday. The handsets made their debut in China last month. The company has altered the branding of the Pro+ model, which is called the Red Magic 8 Pro "Void." The base Red Magic 8 Pro is referred to as "Matte" because of its textured, opaque back body. Like the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro handset released in China, the Matte model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This latest series of smartphones is a follow-up to the company's older Red Magic 7 Pro lineup.

The Void variant, like the Pro+, has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There are a few other distinctions for the global variant. Both Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro phone variants have a 6,000mAh battery and charge at 65W, unlike the Chinese Red Magic 8 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ models that offer 80W charging and 165W charging, respectively.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro pricing, availability

The base Red Magic 8 Pro Matte version is available in a single 12GB + 256 GB storage configuration via the Red Magic website on February 2 at the price of $650 (roughly Rs. 53,200).

Meanwhile, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Void variant will be sold in a 16GB + 512 GB storage configuration and will be available for $800 (roughly Rs. 65,400).

The phones will be available in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. There's no word on if or when these devices will make their way to India.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch (1,116 x 2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 960Hz. The phone also features two touch-based shoulder triggers with a sampling rate of 520Hz.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It will be cooled by Nubia's ICE 11 system, which is claimed to offer improved heat transfer and a restyled 20,000 RPM fan to boost airflow and reduce the noise. When not gaming, the Cube Performance Optimizer secures stable frame rates and low power usage, according to the company.

It is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Samsung GN5 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Meanwhile, the handset comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera that is concealed beneath the display, for video calls and selfies.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It features stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 (4x4 MIMO), 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the handset measures 163.98x76.35x9.47mm and weighs 228gms, according to the company.

