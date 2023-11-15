Nubia's Red Magic 9 Pro is all set to go official on November 23. Today (November 15), the company has revealed the first official look at the gaming-focused smartphone. The renders suggest a flat frame for the Red Magic 9 Pro without any camera bumps. On the front, it seems to have a flat-screen with under-display front cameras. It is confirmed to feature an 8.9mm thin profile and includes RGB lights. The Red Magic 9 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Published on Weibo, the official renders suggest that the Red Magic 9 Pro will bring many design upgrades from its predecessor — the Red Magic 8 Pro. As mentioned, the handset has a flat frame on the rear with cameras arranged under their glass backs. It is seen with an inbuilt cooling fan beneath the lenses with a custom RGB lighting effect. Number "09" is inked on the rear indicating the moniker.

The Red Magic 9 Pro's official images confirm Dark Night Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colour options. Further, it has a flat screen with hidden under-display front cameras and a notch-less design. It is confirmed to measure 8.9mm in thickness.

Nubia had already announced that the launch of Red Magic 9 Pro will take place on November 23. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm (11.30pm IST).

The Red Magic 9 Pro recently appeared on Geekbench with the model number NX769J. The listing suggested Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and Android 14 operating on the handset.

Nubia's Red Magic 9 Pro will come with upgrades over the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. The latter was launched in January with a price tag of $650 (roughly Rs. 53,200). It sports a 6.8-inch (1,116 x 2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

