Technology News

Red Magic 9 Pro Design Revealed, Will Offer Under-Display Camera, Three Colourways

Red Magic 9 Pro's back panel doesn't have any bumps for the rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 15:25 IST
Red Magic 9 Pro Design Revealed, Will Offer Under-Display Camera, Three Colourways

Photo Credit: Nubia

Launch of Red Magic 9 Pro will take place on November 23

Highlights
  • Red Magic 9 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • It is confirmed to measure 8.9mm in thickness
  • Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro will come with upgrades over Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
Advertisement

Nubia's Red Magic 9 Pro is all set to go official on November 23. Today (November 15), the company has revealed the first official look at the gaming-focused smartphone. The renders suggest a flat frame for the Red Magic 9 Pro without any camera bumps. On the front, it seems to have a flat-screen with under-display front cameras. It is confirmed to feature an 8.9mm thin profile and includes RGB lights. The Red Magic 9 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Published on Weibo, the official renders suggest that the Red Magic 9 Pro will bring many design upgrades from its predecessor — the Red Magic 8 Pro. As mentioned, the handset has a flat frame on the rear with cameras arranged under their glass backs. It is seen with an inbuilt cooling fan beneath the lenses with a custom RGB lighting effect. Number "09" is inked on the rear indicating the moniker.

The Red Magic 9 Pro's official images confirm Dark Night Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colour options. Further, it has a flat screen with hidden under-display front cameras and a notch-less design. It is confirmed to measure 8.9mm in thickness.

Nubia had already announced that the launch of Red Magic 9 Pro will take place on November 23. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm (11.30pm IST).

The Red Magic 9 Pro recently appeared on Geekbench with the model number NX769J. The listing suggested Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and Android 14 operating on the handset.

Nubia's Red Magic 9 Pro will come with upgrades over the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. The latter was launched in January with a price tag of $650 (roughly Rs. 53,200). It sports a 6.8-inch (1,116 x 2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Magic 9 Pro, Nubia, Red Magic 9 Pro Specifications, Red Magic 8 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Creator of Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT Knock-Offs Pleads Guilty of Rug Pull, Theft
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Refreshed Designs

Related Stories

Red Magic 9 Pro Design Revealed, Will Offer Under-Display Camera, Three Colourways
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  4. Samsung Has No Plans to Launch an Affordable Foldable in 2024: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  6. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in These Cities
  7. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  8. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  10. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final World Cup Match Records 5.1 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
  2. Telegram Founder Teases visionOS App With Translucent Design for Apple Vision Pro: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump
  4. Bharat Web3 Association Signs MoU with Maharashtra State Skills University to Grow Ecosystem
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, More
  6. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Finalists, Featuring Duolingo, Honkai: Star Rail and More
  7. iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report
  8. Red Magic 9 Pro Design Revealed, Will Offer Under-Display Camera, Three Colourways
  9. Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Refreshed Designs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »