Nubia Z60 Fold Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery Tipped

Nubia Z60 Fold is tipped to feature a 7.3-inch AMOLED foldable display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2023 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia launched dual-screen smartphone Nubia Z20 (above) in 2019

Highlights
  • Nubia Z60 Fold is reportedly in development
  • Nubia may enter the folding smartphone segment
  • Nubia Z60 Fold is said to feature 5,000mAh battery

Nubia Z60 Fold is reportedly in the works as the first foldable smartphone by the ZTE-owned smartphone brand. Ahead of any official announcement, specifications of the purported handset have leaked online. The Nubia Z60 Fold is expected to go official later this year. It is said to come with a 7.3-inch AMOLED foldable display. An unannounced Snapdragon 8 series chipset is said to power the smartphone. The Nubia Z60 Fold could pack 512GB of onboard storage and is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and wireless charging.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Pricebaba, leaked the launch timeline and key specifications of the Nubia Z60 Fold. As per the leak, the first foldable smartphone from the ZTE-owned brand will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be available in at least three colour variants. It is said to come with NX801J model number.

The purported Nubia Z60 Fold will reportedly feature a 7.3-inch AMOLED foldable display. Under the hood, it is tipped to carry an unannounced Snapdragon 8 series chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The foldable could be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. It is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and wireless charging.

Nubia is yet to reveal any details regarding the Nubia Z60 Fold. So, these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung pushed the foldable smartphone into the mainstream with the launch of Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. Vivo, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Tecno launched foldable smartphones in recent years. Most recently, tech giant Google has marked its entry into the foldable market with the release of the Pixel Fold.

The Nubia Z60 Fold is expected to take on the Pixel Fold, Moto Razr 2022, Oppo Find N2 Flip, and upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones among others.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nubia Z60 Fold, Nubia Z60 Fold Specifications, Nubia, ZTE, Nubia Z60 Fold Launch
Nithya P Nair
