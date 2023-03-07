Nubia Z50 Ultra was launched by the company on Tuesday. The ZTE sub-brand launched its Z50 smartphone back in December. The Nubia Z50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The newly launched smartphone's unique hardware characteristics are its notch-free AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels and an under-display camera (UDC) for selfies and video calls. The phone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Nubia Z50 Ultra price, availability

The standard Nubia Z50 Ultra is available in Black and Grey colour options. The phone is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,600) for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,500) for the 12 GB + 512 GB model. For the high-end 16 GB + 1 TB model, the Nubia Z50 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,800).

Meanwhile, the Nubia Z50 Ultra Starry Night Collector's Edition costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000) and comes with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The special edition phone comes in blue and is inspired by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh's famous Starry Night painting.

All variants of the Z50 Ultra are available for pre-order in China and the first sale will begin on March 14.

Nubia Z50 Ultra specifications, features

The latest smartphone by Nubia has a 6.8-inch OLED display with no notch or punch-hole that provides a full-screen experience. The dispalu has a Full HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 960Hz, 1440Hz PWM dimming. It also boasts a peak brightness of 1500 nits, 10-bit colour support, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra runs on Android 13 based MyOS 13 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, It is equipped with a 35mm 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 85mm 64-megapixel periscope zoom camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera that also functions as a macro camera. A ring LED flash and multi-channel spectral sensors aid the rear cameras.

The dual-SIM-supported Z50 Ultra features a 16-megapixel OmniVision OV16E1Q under-display camera (UDC) with a 2.24m super large pixel size that was custom-made for the device. According to the company, light transmittance has improved by 30 percent, allowing the Z50 Ultra to capture improved selfie shots compared to its predecessor. The AI super-sensing engine and image super-transparency advancement technology contribute to a 50 percent increase in screen transparency.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It also offers Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an IR blaster, an X-axis linear motor, and a USB Type-C port connectivity and come with a 4212mm2 large vapour chamber liquid cooling unit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.