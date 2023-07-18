Technology News

Oppo K11 5G Launch Date Set for July 25; Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased

Oppo K11 5G is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2023 14:32 IST
Oppo K11 5G Launch Date Set for July 25; Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K11 5G will launch in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray (translated) colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K11 5G could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC
  • Oppo K11 5G is likely to pack a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Oppo K11 5G is set to launch in China on July 25 as a successor to the Oppo K10 5G, which was unveiled in April 2022. The Oppo K10 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging technology support. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the price and certain key specifications of the Oppo K11 5G. Meanwhile, other specifications of the upcoming handset have been leaked by a tipster.

Bobee Liu, Oppo China President, stated in a Weibo post that the upcoming Oppo K11 5G will be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900) and teased the company will offer a flagship-level camera in the handset. The phone is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. It will launch in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is speculated that the phone aims to compete with the Honor X50, which starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

The company also revealed the colour options and design of the Opoo K11 5G handset. The phone is seen with a flat display and a 2.8D curved back with rounded edges. Two slightly raised circular cutouts are placed in the upper left corner of the back panel that houses the triple rear camera units alongside an LED flash unit beside those. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right edge. The handset is confirmed to measure 8.23mm in thickness and weigh 184 grams.

For optics, the triple camera setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera on the Oppo K11 5G is said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The tipster also suggests that the phone will pack a Snapdragon 782G SoC, a 6.7" full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and offer LPDDR4x RAM with UFS 3.1 storage. 

Oppo's K11 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. For security, it is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also likely to support NFC connectivity and be equipped with an X-axis haptic motor, an IR blaster and dual speakers.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K11 5G, Oppo K11 5G price, Oppo K11 5G specifications, Oppo K11 5G launch, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
EU Lobbies Asian Countries to Regulate AI Tech Firms, Said to Get Lukewarm Response
The Last of Us Part II Composer Reportedly Suggests Naughty Dog Is Working on an Enhanced PS5 Version
Oppo K11 5G Launch Date Set for July 25; Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  2. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Tipped to Launch in These New Colour Options
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Review: Good Value
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications, India Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Show Apps on Its Cover Display
  7. Barbie Isn’t a Kids’ Movie, Despite What the Brand Name Might Suggest
  8. Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  9. Google Pixel 8 Pro Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: See More Here
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Gets First Camera-Focussed Software Update: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K11 5G Launch Date Set for July 25; Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased
  2. Barbie Isn’t Exactly a Kids’ Movie, Despite the Brand Being Primarily Targeted Towards Kids
  3. Portuguese Startup Ethena Garners $6 Million in Funding from DragonFly, Huobi for Stablecoin Development
  4. Health Ministry Said to Issue Notices to 15 Websites for Selling E-Cigarettes, Monitoring Advertisements on Social Media
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display With Widget-Based Interface Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Launch
  6. Microsoft Said to Be in Talks With Activision to Extend Takeover Contract Amid Regulatory Hurdles
  7. The Last of Us Part II Composer Reportedly Suggests Naughty Dog Is Working on an Enhanced PS5 Version
  8. Redmi 12 Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of August 1 India Launch: All Details
  9. EU Lobbies Asian Countries to Regulate AI Tech Firms, Said to Get Lukewarm Response
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Register Dips Amid Overall Crypto Market Showing Sluggish Sentiment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.