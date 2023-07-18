Redmi 12 was launched earlier this year in June in select global markets. The phone is set to make its India debut on August 1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The Indian variant is expected to come with similar specifications to its global counterpart. Redmi has now teased the colour variants of the upcoming smartphone in India.

Redmi India confirmed the colour options of the Redmi 12 Indian variant ahead of its launch in a series of tweets. The phone will be launched in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue colour options. The silver option gives off a rainbow-like shade when light falls on it. The model is seen with a flat panel, curved edges and a glossy, metallic finish. The rear panel also holds three slightly raised circular cutouts placed in the top left corner to hold the triple rear camera unit.

Redmi 12 price in India, availability (expected)

The base 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 12 is priced in some European markets at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000). Meanwhile, in Thailand, the 8GB + 128GB option is listed at THB 5,299 (roughly Rs. 12,500). The global variant of the handset is offered in Midnight Black, Polar Silver, and Sky Blue colour options.

In India, the Redmi 12 will be available for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart. We expect price to be in the similar range of its global counterpart.

Redmi 12 India variant specifications, features (expected)

If the global variant of the Redmi 12 is what we're getting in India, then you can expect the following specifications. The Redmi 12 features a 6.79-full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The global variant is be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage.

The Redmi 12 comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There's an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.