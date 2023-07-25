Technology News

Oppo K11 5G With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K11 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2023 16:34 IST
Oppo K11 5G With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K11 5G comes in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K11 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1
  • The handset is currently up for pre-booking in China
  • Oppo K11 5G has a triple rear camera unit

Oppo K11 5G has been unveiled in China today (July 25) as the latest handset in the company's K-series. The new 5G smartphone runs on Snapdragon 782G SoC and is available in three RAM and storage configurations. It is offered in two colour options and the handset features a hole punch cutout on the display for housing the selfie camera. It has a triple camera setup at the rear, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. The Oppo K11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Oppo K11 5G price, availability

The price of Oppo K11 5G starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000), and the top-end version with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage gets a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000). It is offered in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray (translated from Chinese) shades.

The handset is currently up for pre-booking in China through the company website. Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new Oppo K11 5G are yet to be revealed.

Oppo K11 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo K11 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 394ppi pixel density, and a maximum 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for blue emission and is rated to deliver 1,100 nits local peak brightness and 2,160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming. The 5G handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC with a clock speed of 2.7GHz, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Oppo claims that the K11 5G has received 7,19,702 points on the AnTuTu platform. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 20GB with 8GB of virtual RAM support. Further, It includes a 4,129mm square vapour chamber liquid cooling plate for gaming.

oppo k11 colours 5g Oppo K11 5G

For optics, the Oppo K11 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the Oppo K11 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, IR control, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and the handset supports a face unlock feature as well. It also includes an X-axis linear motor.

Oppo has equipped the Oppo K11 5G with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W flash charging. The smart charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 per cent in just 10 minutes and up to 100 percent in 26 minutes. The battery capacity is said to remain more than 80 percent after 1,600 charge-discharge cycles. Besides, the handset measures 75.5x162.7x8.23mm and weighs 184 grams.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo K11 5G

Oppo K11 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 782G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Oppo K11 5G, Oppo K11 5G Price, Oppo K11 5G Specifications, Oppo K11, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Oppo K11 5G With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
