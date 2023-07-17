Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are set to launch globally on July 26 at the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. Samsung, for the first time, will host this event in Seoul. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series alongside the foldable phones. Several reports including leaked design renders have told us what to expect from the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here is a roundup of everything we know about the handsets so far.

In a year that has already seen the launch of many foldable smartphones like the Tecno Phantom V Fold, the Motorola Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra, two of the most anticipated releases of the year are the the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 by Samsung, arguably a veteran in the foldable smartphone segment. After its launch on July 26, preorders for the handsets are expected to open on the same day, and the phones have been tipped to go on sale in India starting August 14.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price (expected)

The base 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly be priced at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400), while the 512GB and 1TB variants are said to be listed at EUR 2,039 (roughly Rs. 1,85,100) and EUR 2,279 (roughly Rs. 2,06,900), respectively. The book-style foldable smartphone is expected to be offered in Black, Blue, and Cream colour options.

Meanwhile, expected to be offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour variants, the 256GB and 512GB variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are said to be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900) and EUR 1,339 (roughly Rs. 1,21,600), respectively.

Pre-reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are currently open through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores in India. It is accessible at a refundable amount of Rs. 1,999 and the company promises benefits worth Rs. 5,000 to customers who pre-reserve.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features (expected)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to sport a 7.6-inch full-HD (1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is tipped to get a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary panel and a 3.4-inch outer display. When folded, the larger cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to allow users to access Google Messages, YouTube, and Google Maps.

Leaked live images of the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 suggest that once opened, it will sport thin bezels on the sides and a thick chin at the bottom. The back is seen to hold three camera units placed within a slightly raised camera module and an LED flash unit outside of it. The images also show a near gapless folding design, three mics, and a speaker grille.

The latest leaked hands-on video and images of the dummy units of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have shown a larger folder-shaped outer display with two camera units but the much-anticipated waterdrop hinge seemed to be missing from the clamshell foldable model. The volume rocker and power button with integrated fingerprint sensor are seen to be placed on the right edge of the phone and the SIM card tray slot is on the left. The bottom edge appears to house a USB Type-C charging port.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have been tipped to use the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 up to 8GB of RAM. The phones are expected to launch in storage variants of 256GB and 512GB. These phones have also been tipped to run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera system of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and another 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The cover display is said to hold a 10-megapixel camera and the primary inner screen is tipped to have an under-display 4-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be equipped with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera is likely to use a 10-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery and weigh 253 grams, while the upcoming Samsung clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to be backed by a 3,700mAh battery. The phones are also expected to support NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and come with a USB Type-C 3.2 port.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were said to feature an IP58 rating for dust and water resistance, but a later leak contradicted those claims suggesting that the foldables will continue to be IPX8-rated for splash resistance like the current Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

