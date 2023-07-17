Technology News

Tecno Pova Neo 3 Specifications, Colour Variants Confirmed; Could Debut Soon

Tecno Pova Neo 3 could launch soon in India as a successor to Tecno Pova Neo 2

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 July 2023 19:57 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno/Twitter

Tecno Pova Neo 3 will sport a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Neo 3 is confirmed to come in three colour shades
  • The smartphone will run on Android 13-based HiOS 7.6
  • Tecno Pova Neo 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Tecno Pova Neo 3 key specifications have been confirmed by the company ahead of the upcoming smartphone's debut. The handset is teased to be powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will sport a dual rear camera system. Tecno Pova Neo 3 4G will succeed the Tecno Pova Neo 2, which was launched last year in September, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The soon-to-be-launched handset is backed by a powerful 7,000mAH battery.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications have been revealed by the company via a Twitter post. The phone is teased to come in three colour shades namely Mecha Black, Amber Gold, and Hurricane Blue. The phone appears to have a different design than its predecessor, the Tecno Pova Neo 2. It is shown to sport a larger camera island on its back. Additionally, the phone's specifications have also been confirmed. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be an expandable RAM of up to 8GB.

The upcoming smartphone from Techno will come with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone will house an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Furthermore, the Tecno Pova Neo 3 is confirmed to get a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. It will run come preloaded with Android 12 with HiOS 8.0 skin on top.

The Tecno Pova Neo 3 is expected to be launched in India soon. The price as well as the exact launch date of the phone are yet to be announced. However, it is tipped to be a budget-friendly smartphone.

According to a recent report, the handset could launch later this month or in the first week of August. The price of smartphone is likely to be set between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 14,000 in India. The Tecno Pova Neo 3 is also said to feature face recognition, a fingerprint scanner, and NFC support. 

Comments

