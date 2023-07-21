Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details

Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details

Oppo K11 5G will have an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2023 15:04 IST
Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo claims that the Oppo K11 5G has received 7,19,702 points on AnTuTu

Highlights
  • Oppo K11 5G will be equipped with a liquid cooling plate
  • It is teased to be priced at around CNY 2,000
  • Oppo has started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo K11 5G

Oppo K11 5G is set to make its debut in China on July 25. As the launch date approaches, Oppo has shared multiple posters on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, revealing the smartphone's design and specifications. Most recently, the company has confirmed the display details and chipset on the Oppo K11 5G. The upcoming handset is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 782G SoC. The Oppo K11 5G is teased to feature an OLED display. Oppo has already started accepting pre-reservations for the handset via its official online store in China.

Through multiple posts on Weibo, Oppo has revealed the display specifications and SoC of the Oppo K11 5G. It will have an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ certification. The screen will have TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission and is rated to deliver a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and a peak brightness of 1100 nits, 1.07 billion colours and support for 2,160 high-frequency PWM dimming. In the teaser images, it is seen flaunting a hole punch display design with thin bezels.

The Oppo K11 5G is confirmed to come with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC with a clock speed of 2.7GHz, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Oppo claims that the upcoming device has received 7,19,702 points on the AnTuTu platform.

The handset is confirmed to feature a 4,129 square mm vapour chamber liquid cooling plate for gaming with 11,068 square mm high-performance graphite material. It will also support the HyperBoost game frame stabilisation engine.

Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo K11 5G through its official website and partner e-commerce sites in China. The smartphone is confirmed to be available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 20GB with 8GB of virtual RAM support.

The brand has already announced that the launch of the Oppo K11 5G will take place in China on July 25. It is teased to be priced at around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900). It is confirmed to come in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K11 5G, Oppo K11 5G Price, Oppo K11 5G Specifications, Oppo K11, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
US FTC Official Withdraws Case That Sought to Block Microsoft-Activision $69 Billion Deal
Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  7. iQoo Z8 Could Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Review: Playing It Safe
  9. Vivo Y27 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Specifications, Design Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life
  2. Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk
  3. Uniswap Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Link Posted to Phish Victims
  4. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Appears Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  5. Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details
  6. Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Breakdown: Venom Wants to ‘Heal the World’; New Limited-Edition PS5 Revealed
  7. iQoo Z8 Specifications Leaked; May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging
  8. US FTC Official Withdraws Case That Sought to Block Microsoft-Activision $69 Billion Deal
  9. OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Dune: Part Two Might Get Delayed to 2024 Due to Ongoing Hollywood Actors’ Strike: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.