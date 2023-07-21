Oppo K11 5G is set to make its debut in China on July 25. As the launch date approaches, Oppo has shared multiple posters on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, revealing the smartphone's design and specifications. Most recently, the company has confirmed the display details and chipset on the Oppo K11 5G. The upcoming handset is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 782G SoC. The Oppo K11 5G is teased to feature an OLED display. Oppo has already started accepting pre-reservations for the handset via its official online store in China.

Through multiple posts on Weibo, Oppo has revealed the display specifications and SoC of the Oppo K11 5G. It will have an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ certification. The screen will have TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission and is rated to deliver a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and a peak brightness of 1100 nits, 1.07 billion colours and support for 2,160 high-frequency PWM dimming. In the teaser images, it is seen flaunting a hole punch display design with thin bezels.

The Oppo K11 5G is confirmed to come with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC with a clock speed of 2.7GHz, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Oppo claims that the upcoming device has received 7,19,702 points on the AnTuTu platform.

The handset is confirmed to feature a 4,129 square mm vapour chamber liquid cooling plate for gaming with 11,068 square mm high-performance graphite material. It will also support the HyperBoost game frame stabilisation engine.

Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo K11 5G through its official website and partner e-commerce sites in China. The smartphone is confirmed to be available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 20GB with 8GB of virtual RAM support.

The brand has already announced that the launch of the Oppo K11 5G will take place in China on July 25. It is teased to be priced at around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900). It is confirmed to come in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor.

