Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro Likely to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

Oppo Reno 10 series is expected to launch soon in China.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2023 12:31 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is tipped to feature a curved AMOLED display
  • The phone might get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor
  • There could also be support for up to 100W fast charging

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G specifications have leaked online. A new leak on Weibo has suggested the possible specifications of the top-end Reno 10 series smartphone. The company is expected to launch the Oppo Reno 10 series later this year in China. The lineup is expected to feature three smartphones, namely the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. The company is expected to launch these handsets in various global markets as well. While we wait for more official details, the leaked specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G suggest that the phone might get some key upgrades.

A tipster on Weibo has claimed that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will feature a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. There could also be a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. The smartphone is expected to offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate as well. The phone is said to sport a plastic frame and feature Oppo's MariSilicon X NPU.

The handset is also tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The same SoC is found in the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G, which did not launch in India. Oppo is said to launch the Reno 10 Pro+ model with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and offer 256GB/ 512GB storage options. There could be a 4,700mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging out of the box.

On the back, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is said to feature a triple-camera setup. The setup is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera sensor. It could be paired with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope sensor. For selfies, the Reno 10 Pro+ is said to feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front camera.

A separate leak by tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the standard Oppo Reno 10 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Reno 10 Pro 5G, on the other hand, could get the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which is also found in the Vivo V27 Pro (Review) and the iQoo Neo 7 5G (Review).

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
