Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo N55 will be available in two colour options.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 April 2023 12:17 IST
Realme Narzo N55 has been launched in India. The latest and the first N-series Narzo phone from Realme comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and comes with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The smartphone also offers 33W fast charging support and is claimed to be the thinnest in the segment. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India from April 18 at a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
