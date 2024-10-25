Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Series Confirmed to Launch in Global Markets Next Month

Oppo Find X8 series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 19:58 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 skin on top

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 Pro is the more premium of the two
  • Oppo Find X8 series has Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras
  • Both handsets offer 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support
Oppo Find X8 series, which made its debut in China this week, is making its way to global markets soon. An exact launch date is yet to be revealed, but Oppo announced that the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro will be released in markets outside China next month. The duo runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and has Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras. The Oppo Find X8 Pro is the more premium of the two, with a 6.78-inch display and a 5,910 mAh battery.

Oppo Indonesia, through its official X handle, confirmed the arrival of the Find X8 series in the country in November. The post however doesn't include the exact launch date. The brand has however started accepting pre-reservations for the new lineup through its official website in Indonesia.

Oppo Find X8 Series Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X8 price starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in China. The Oppo Find X8 Pro's 12GB of RAM and 256GB version is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,600).

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 skin on top. The vanilla model has a 6.59-inch (1,256x2,760 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen while the Pro variant has a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen. The pair run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X8 series has Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras. The standard model has a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 primary camera, while the Pro variant has a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main sensor. Both models have a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro pack 5,630mAh and 5,910mAh batteries, respectively. Both handsets offer 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. They have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.



