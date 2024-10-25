Technology News
Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Specifications, Price

Oppo Pad 3 Pro is available for preorder and will go on sale in China starting October 30.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 10:08 IST
Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 3 Pro sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 3 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • The flagship tablet is available for purchase in China in two colourways
  • It has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera
Oppo Pad 3 Pro was launched in China on Thursday as the latest flagship tablet from the company. The tablet made its debut alongside the Find X8 series and boasts features such as a 144Hz LCD screen with Dolby Vision, a six-speaker setup, and support for Pencil 2 Pro stylus and other accessories. The Pad 3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs a large battery with fast charging support.

The company has not yet revealed the details about a possible global launch of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Price

Oppo Pad 3 Pro price starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is also available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB storage variants, with the latter being priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,000).

The tablet is available for preorder and will go on sale in China starting October 30. It can be purchased in two colourways.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Specifications

Oppo Pad 3 Pro is equipped with a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3200 x 2120 pixels. The display comes with Dolby Vision support, 900 nits of peak brightness, a pixel density of 303 ppi, and a 7:5 aspect ratio.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm fabrication process having a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The chip is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, and Adreno 750 GPU. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. In terms of dimensions, it measures 268.66×195.06×6.49mm and weighs 586g.

The tablet supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G sharing, and NFC connectivity. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67 SuperVOOC fast charging (wired).

Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Specifications, Price
