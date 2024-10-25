Technology News
  Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio Backed Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco X3 earphones appear to be rebranded OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 11:30 IST
Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco X3 are offered in beige and black colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco X3 have a 54ms low latency mode
  • The earphones come with an IP55 rating
  • The Oppo Enco X3 support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
Oppo Enco X3 earphones were launched in China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Find X8 series of smartphones and the Oppo Pad 3 Pro. They appear to be the rebranded OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which were launched in India in August. The latest Oppo TWS earphones tuned by Dynaudio come with 11mm bass drivers and 6mm tweeters. They are equipped with dual DAC units which are said to help improve the audio quality. The earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 43 hours.

Oppo Enco X3 Price, Availability

Oppo Enco X3 price is set in China at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800). They are currently available for pre-order through the Oppo China e-store at a special pre-sale price of CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 11,200). They will start shipping in the country on October 30. The earphones are offered in two colour options — black and off-white.

Oppo Enco X3 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco X3 sport a traditional in-ear design with silicon ear tips and rounded stems. The earphones support capacitative touch controls including pinch actions and sliding for volume adjustment. They are equipped with 11mm bass drivers and 6mm tweeters alongside dual DAC units. They have AI-backed triple mic units with VPU bone conduction.

Oppo's Enco X3 support up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC and it can be adjusted based on the environment. They come with support for immersive spatial audio. The earphones are tuned by Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio and come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. 

As per Oppo, the Enco X3 earphones can offer a total battery life of up to 43 hours with the charging case. Meanwhile, the earphones alone can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 alongside support for LHDC 5.0 audio codec. The earphones have a 54ms low latency gaming mode as well. Each earbud weighs 5.3g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
