Oppo Reno 9 series smartphones with 6.7-inch OLED curved displays were launched in China last month. The new models are yet to debut in other global markets including India, but rumours of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G have already started surfacing on the Web. Most recently, the schematics of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G have surfaced online, suggesting the design of the upcoming handset. The images hint at thin bezels, a pill-shaped camera module on the rear, and a hole-punch cutout on the display. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is rumoured to carry a periscope zoom camera.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) posted schematics of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G on Weibo. It suggests a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display and thin bezels. It appears to have a new camera design with a pill-shaped camera module. The primary and secondary sensors are seen arranged in small circular cutouts, while the third sensor appears to have a square-shaped border. The camera module also appears to house a dual-LED flash unit and has MariSilicon branding.

Volume buttons are seen arranged on the left spine, whereas the power button is shown on the right. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

As per a recent leak, the Oppo Reno 10 series will be launched sometime in mid-2023. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is rumoured to feature a periscope zoom primary camera that was previously seen on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. It may support 2x optical zoom as well.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 smartphones were launched in China in November. The price of vanilla Oppo Reno 9 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

They feature 6.7-inch OLED curved displays with full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets offer up to 512GB of onboard storage and feature 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SOC, while, the Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Reno 9 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

