Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Leaked Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thin Bezels, MariSilicon Branded Cameras

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G seems to feature a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G (above)

Highlights
  • New Reno series models could debut in mid-2023
  • Oppo has not yet confirmed the launch of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
  • Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SOC

Oppo Reno 9 series smartphones with 6.7-inch OLED curved displays were launched in China last month. The new models are yet to debut in other global markets including India, but rumours of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G have already started surfacing on the Web. Most recently, the schematics of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G have surfaced online, suggesting the design of the upcoming handset. The images hint at thin bezels, a pill-shaped camera module on the rear, and a hole-punch cutout on the display. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is rumoured to carry a periscope zoom camera.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) posted schematics of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G on Weibo. It suggests a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display and thin bezels. It appears to have a new camera design with a pill-shaped camera module. The primary and secondary sensors are seen arranged in small circular cutouts, while the third sensor appears to have a square-shaped border. The camera module also appears to house a dual-LED flash unit and has MariSilicon branding.

Volume buttons are seen arranged on the left spine, whereas the power button is shown on the right. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

As per a recent leak, the Oppo Reno 10 series will be launched sometime in mid-2023. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is rumoured to feature a periscope zoom primary camera that was previously seen on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. It may support 2x optical zoom as well.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 smartphones were launched in China in November. The price of vanilla Oppo Reno 9 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

They feature 6.7-inch OLED curved displays with full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets offer up to 512GB of onboard storage and feature 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SOC, while, the Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Reno 9 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

