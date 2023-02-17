Technology News

BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations

The price of BTC stood at $23,844 (roughly Rs. 19.7 lakh) after incurring a loss of 3.37 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2023 11:31 IST
BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Olya Kobsuseva

The global crypto market cap stands at $1.09 trillion

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw losses
  • Tether, USD Coin saw profits
  • Tron, Avalanche saw price dips

Bitcoin recorded a value dip of 3.37 percent on both, national as well as international exchanges on Friday, February 17. At the time of writing, the price of BTC stood at $23,844 (roughly Rs. 19.7 lakh). The value of BTC tumbled down by $109 (roughly Rs. 9,020) in the last 24 hours. Experts have predicted that this is just a minor hiccup before BTC prices soon rise again. All cryptocurrencies, that reeled-in profits one day ago, reflected small losses next to their names on the price charts.

Ether's value slipped by 1.73 percent on Friday. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is currently priced $1,657 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh).

Among loss-making cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot joined Litecoin, Tron, and Avalanche.

Cosmos, Chainlink, Leo, Monero, Bitcoin Cash, and Stellar also settled with losses.

“This decline comes after the release of the unexpected increase in the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data, suggesting that the U.S. central bank could not succeed in controlling the price increases. The release of PPI data has made investors more cautious about inflation and monetary policies, heightening their concerns,” Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The total crypto market cap slipped down by 2.72 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the market cap stands at $1.09 trillion (roughly Rs. 8,98,46,324 crore).

Only a small number of altcoins registered profits today, which include Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Polygon, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Elrond.

“Crypto markets surprise with a huge price surge, even as strict US regulatory actions continue to play out. In what can be described as a ‘surprise rally' even amidst increasing regulatory gloom in the US, crypto markets witnessed a sharp surge in prices in the last two days. The sudden up move was triggered after US consumer data suggested that sentiment remained strong and there is an increased probability of a soft landing; which resulted in a rally across ‘risk-on' assets,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

“However, the rally has sustained spectacularly in crypto prices, sending overall crypto M.Cap close to $1.2 trillion (roughly Rs. 99,32,340 crore), with BTC rising by 9 percent and ETH by 7 percent over the course of last week. Traders are describing this as a ‘short squeeze' playing out, as the markets were in ‘oversold' territory because of the regulatory moves by the SEC. Chair Gary Gensler slapped a $30 million (roughly Rs. 248 crore) fine on Kraken and asked them to halt their staking-as-a-service offering, deeming it a security. Further, the SEC Chair announced new custodial rules and directions for crypto assets, which would add further regulatory hurdles for crypto companies operating in the US,” Chaturvedi added.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at a affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Binance USD, USD Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Polkadot, Litecoin, Avalanche, Cosmos, Chainlink, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Leo, Bitcoin Hedge, Dogefi, Gas, Status
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report
Featured video of the day
The Apple HomePod is Back for Round Two

Related Stories

BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  2. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. New Hindi Movies and Shows You Can Stream Right Now
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  5. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  6. Honor Magic 5 Lite With 6.67-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched
  7. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
  8. iQoo Neo 7 5G Review: A Performance Champ?
  9. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  10. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Confirmed to Go on Sale via Amazon: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Design Render With USB Type-C Port Leaked, Alleged Live Image Also Surfaces
  3. Instagram to Roll Out New Broadcast Chat Feature ‘Channels’, Will Be Available on Messenger, Facebook
  4. Lamborghini Gears Up to Revisit its Huracán STO Model in NFT Avatar: Details Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Could Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera
  6. BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations
  7. Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Stable Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
  9. Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says
  10. John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Befriends a New Dog Amidst His Revenge Against the High Table
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.