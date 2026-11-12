Oppo Reno 17 Series Chipsets, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of November 16 Launch

Oppo has confirmed the processors for its upcoming Reno 17 series, which will launch in China on November 16. The standard Reno 17 will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Reno 17 Pro will get MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super SoC. Both phones will also feature dedicated chips for touch response and network connectivity, along with support for 120fps gaming. The company will also unveil the Oppo Pad Air 6 tablet and Watch 5 smartwatch at the same event.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Specifications, Features

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 will power the Oppo Reno 17, while Oppo has picked MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super for the Pro model. The company also confirmed two additional chips for the lineup. Both phones will use the Lingxi chip to handle touch inputs and the Shanhai N1 chip to improve network reception, particularly in areas with weak signals. Oppo says the phones will also support 120fps gaming, although it has yet to name the compatible titles.

Oppo will ship the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro with ColorOS 17, based on Android 17. The company says the software will keep the phones running smoothly for up to six years. It has also previewed Fluid Cloud, which will show live updates from services such as food delivery and navigation.

The Reno 17 series will be available in China in Encounter with the Cat, Ice Moon White and Cocoa Brown (translated from Chinese) colour options. While the standard Reno 17 is tipped to arrive in India early next year, the company may not bring the Pro variant to the country. The smartphones will be revealed in China on November 16, along with the Oppo Pad Air 6 and Oppo Watch 5.

The Oppo Watch 5 will feature a square dial, a metal mid-frame and a rotating crown. Its health features will include wrist temperature tracking, menstrual cycle predictions, sleep apnea monitoring and sleep quality tracking. Oppo has also added a dedicated fat-burning mode. The company claims the smartwatch can last up to 10 days on a charge, although battery life drops to three days with the always-on display enabled.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Pad Air 6 will feature a 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10,050mAh battery. It will run Android 17-based ColorOS 17 and come in blue and silver colourways.