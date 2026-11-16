Oppo will launch the Reno 17 series on November 16. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has confirmed the RAM and storage details of the standard Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro. The vanilla Reno 17 model will offer a higher 1TB storage option, which will not be available on the Pro variant. Meanwhile, a new leak from China also revealed key specs for both smartphones, including display sizes and battery capacities. The Reno 17 Pro is teased to come with a 200-megapixel main rear camera.

Oppo Reno 17 Series RAM and Storage Configurations Confirmed

Oppo is currently accepting pre-orders for the Reno 17 series through its official website in China. The listing shows the Reno 17 will be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB.

The Oppo Reno 17 Pro, on the other hand, has three configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB.

Additionally, new Weibo posts by Oppo confirm that the Reno 17 Pro will come with a 200-megapixel main rear camera and a 1.5K resolution display. The camera unit is teased to support 4K 60fps video recording across all focal lengths.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the standard Oppo Reno 17 will feature a 6.56-inch LTPS flat panel with 1.5K resolution. It could feature a quad-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto camera. It is tipped to carry an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

The Oppo Reno 17 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display. For optics, the Pro model is said to sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto shooter. The Reno 17 Pro is tipped to pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Both Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro are said to sport a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handsets could include a metal frame and an optical fingerprint sensor.

Oppo earlier this month confirmed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 will power the Oppo Reno 17. Reno 17 Pro will ship with MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super. The launch of the Reno 17 series will take place on November 16 in China. The company will also launch the Oppo Pad Air 6 tablet and Oppo Watch 5 smartwatch alongside the Reno 17 series at the event.

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