Oppo Reno 17 series was launched in China earlier this month. The lineup includes two models, dubbed Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17. While the company has yet to confirm the lineup's anticipated global debut, it appears that the handsets could be launched in select global markets soon. The global counterparts of the Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17 have been spotted on a benchmarking platform. The listings reveal key details about the two phones, including chipsets, GPU, OS, RAM, and performance. Both phones will reportedly be equipped with different MediaTek and Snapdragon SoCs, similar to their Chinese counterparts.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17 Global Version Specifications, Features (Expected)

Two unnamed Oppo smartphones have been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model numbers PND110 and PYK110, respectively. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claims that the listings belong to the global variants of the Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17, respectively, revealing their key details.

Both smartphones could ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17 in select global markets. The Oppo Reno 17 Pro is listed to feature a MediaTek MT6899 processor, which is said to be the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2.2GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.2GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 3.4GHz. If this is true, it might launch globally with a different chipset than its Chinese counterpart. The handset appears with 11.03GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB of RAM. It might also feature an ARM Mali-G720 MC8 GPU.

Meanwhile, the global variant of the Oppo Reno 17 is said to feature the QTI SM7750 processor, which is said to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, the same as the Chinese model. It might also feature 12GB of RAM and an Adreno 722 GPU, along with three efficiency cores clocked at 1.84GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and a prime core, offering up to a 2.8GHz peak clock speed.

The Oppo Reno 17 Pro managed to score 1,389 and 6,215 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 17 scored 1,081 and 3,847 points on the two tests, respectively. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months as the global launch of the phones draws close.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.