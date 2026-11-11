Oppo Reno 17 series is scheduled to be launched in China next week as the company's next-generation mid-range lineup. The series will include at least two models, namely Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Oppo Reno 17. Now, new details about the global counterparts of the two phones have surfaced online. The company is expected not to launch the Pro model in global markets outside China. Moreover, the key specifications and features of the standard model have also been tipped. Separately, the tech firm has announced that the Oppo Reno 17 series will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo Reno 17, Reno 17 Pro Global Launch Details, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Oppo Reno 17 Pro will not be launched globally, while also putting its anticipated debut in India in question. Apart from this, the leaker claims that the standard Oppo Reno 17 will be launched globally with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone might also sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Moreover, the global variant of the Oppo Reno 17 is said to ship with Oppo's latest ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17. For optics, the smartphone will reportedly feature a triple 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The camera specifications are similar to the phone's Chinese counterpart that have now been confirmed by the company.

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker announced that the Oppo Reno 17 series will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Lastly, in China, the lineup will be equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with a wide field of view, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 17 series will be capable of recording 4K resolution videos. It will also offer Live Photo mode, capturing 4K videos for up to six seconds. We already know that the Oppo Reno 17 series will be launched in China on September 16 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The phone will be offered in three colour options, dubbed Cocoa Brown, Encounter with the Cat, and Ice Moon White (translated from Chinese).