The Oppo Reno 17 series was launched in China on Monday. The latest lineup comprises two models — Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro. Both models feature dedicated chips for touch response and network connectivity, along with support for 120fps gaming. The vanilla model is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Reno 17 Pro gets MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super SoC under the hood. The Oppo Reno 17 series ships with ColorOS 17, based on Android 17.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro, Oppo Reno 17 Price, Availability

The price of the Oppo Reno 17 Pro in China starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 59,100) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 64,700) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 67,500), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Reno 17 starts at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 50,600) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Its 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 53,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,300), respectively. The top-end 12GB + 1TB RAM and storage variant of the Oppo Reno 17 costs CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Both models in the Oppo Reno 17 series are available for purchase in Cocoa Brown, Encounter Cat, Ice Moon White, Snow White, and Starlight Pink (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro, Oppo Reno 17 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Reno 17 series runs on ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. It is promised to receive up to six years of updates. It features a 6.32-inch flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,640 x 1,216 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The standard Reno 17 gets a slightly larger 6.56-inch flexible AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,624 x 1,208 pixels and a pixel density of 440ppi. Both displays support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, 10-bit colour depth, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. They are also claimed to offer up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, paired with an ARM G720 MC8 GPU clocked at 1.5GHz. It features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Reno 17, meanwhile, uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno 722 GPU clocked at 1.15GHz. It also comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. The telephoto camera offers 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus.

The Oppo Reno 17 also features a triple rear camera system, but with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. It supports up to 3.5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the handset gets a 50-megapixel front camera.

On the connectivity front, both handsets support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C ports. The Oppo Reno 17 Pro is equipped with a 7,250mAh battery, while the Reno 17 packs a larger 8,000mAh battery. Both phones support up to 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 17 Pro measures 151.21 x 72.42 x 8.32mm and weighs approximately 192g. The standard Reno 17 measures 157.64 x 75.27 x 8.28mm and weighs approximately 206g.