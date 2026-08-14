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Poco M8x 5G India Launch Teased, Microsite Reveals Design and Availability Details

Poco M8x 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart, the microsite has confirmed.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 13:24 IST
Poco M8x 5G India Launch Teased, Microsite Reveals Design and Availability Details

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco M8x 5G will feature a textured rear panel

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Highlights
  • Poco M8x 5G is shown to feature a flat rear panel
  • Poco M8x 5G appears in a green colourway
  • Poco has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Poco M8 Power was launched in India earlier this month as the latest addition to the company's mid-range M series. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the lineup is set to grow by one with the imminent unveiling of a new handset. The tech firm has revealed that the Poco M8x 5G will be launched in India soon. On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone is now live in the country, revealing its design and confirming its availability details. The phone is shown to sport a flat rear. It will also boast a square-shaped rear camera module, finished in a golden hue.

Poco M8x 5G to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for a new smartphone confirms that the Poco M8x 5G will be launched in India soon. The microsite also confirms that the handset will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The design of the Poco M8x 5G has also been teased. The phone is shown to feature a textured flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner.

The handset might sport a dual rear camera unit, along with an LED flash. The Poco M8x 5G appears in a green colour, with the frame and camera module finished in a shade of gold. The centred Poco branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel, too. Moreover, the power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the upcoming smartphone. Other details of the Poco M8x 5G, including its exact launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

As previously mentioned, this comes shortly after the launch of the Poco M8 Power. The handset arrived in India at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Poco M8 Power is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage. The smartphone carries a 50-megapixel camera on the back, paired with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Poco M8x 5G, Poco, Poco M8x 5G India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Poco M8x 5G India Launch Teased, Microsite Reveals Design and Availability Details
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