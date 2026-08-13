The Independence Day week brings a variety of movies and series to enjoy from the comfort of your home. This week's lineup brings some new Bollywood releases, including Cocktail 2. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika, and you can watch it on Netflix. Moreover, Alan Ritchson also returns as Jack Reacher for another action-packed season on Prime Video. Apart from this, interesting films like Aakhri Sawaal, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kattalan and Nibba Nibbi, alongside new international titles, are also releasing this week. So, if you are wondering about the top OTT releases this week, then you have come to the right place. Check out the list of popular OTT releases for this week:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Cocktail 2

Release Date: August 14, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Tiku Talsania, Neelu Kohli

Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, and the movie is directed by Homi Adajania. Shahid plays Kunal, a renowned chef who is committed to a long-term relationship with Diya (played by Rashmika). The couple travels to Sicily while avoiding conversations about marriage, but their holiday takes a complicated turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally (played by Kriti).

Aakhri Sawaal

Release Date: August 14, 2026

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Political Drama, Thriller

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Nitu Chandra Srivastava

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawaal centres on Vicky Hegde, played by Namashi Chakraborty. He is a young scholar who challenges his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni (played by Sanjay Dutt), after his thesis is rejected. The disagreement soon becomes a public controversy involving political interests.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Release Date: August 14, 2026

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Amruta Namdev Patil

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata looks at the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through the experiences of hospital workers who continued treating patients during the crisis. The movie features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, while Girija Oak and Smita Tambe also appear in key roles.

Nibba Nibbi

Release Date: August 14, 2026

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Dark Comedy, Action Thriller

Cast: Rishav Basu, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantilal Mukherjee, Shankar Chakraborty

Nibba Nibbi is a Bengali film that follows the life of a young couple whose relationship takes a dangerous turn after they steal a hard drive containing sensitive information about influential people.

Kattalan

Release Date: August 13, 2026

OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari

Kttalan is a Malayalam action thriller that is directed by Paul George. The movie stars Antony Varghese in the lead role. The story is set around Aanakolli, a settlement near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu forest border, where residents face threats from elephants and criminal networks.

Aroopi

Release Date: August 14, 2026

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Kiran Raj, Adithya Raj

Aroopi is a Malayalam film directed by Arun Venpala and uses the haunted-estate setting to build a story around supernatural forces, family history and a mysterious death.

Don't Say Good Luck

Release Date: August 14, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz, Jon Lovitz, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Buscemi

Don't Say Good Luck is a coming-of-age comedy-drama centred on Sophie Birenbaum, played by Sunny Sandler. Sophie gets the lead role in her high school production of Waitress. But her excitement is interrupted when her mother Elizabeth, played by Melanie Lynskey, learns that her cancer has returned.

Reacher Season 4

Release Date: August 12, 2026

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Marc Blucas, Kathleen Robertson, Christopher Marquette

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in the fourth season of Prime Video's action thriller series. The new season is based on Lee Child's novel Gone Tomorrow and begins after Reacher encounters a distressed woman on a subway in Philadelphia. Season 4 of Reacher has eight episodes, with the first three released on August 12. The remaining episodes arrive weekly.

Other OTT Releases This Week