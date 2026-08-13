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OTT Releases This Week (Aug 10 - Aug 16): Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Reacher Season 4, Aakhri Sawaal, and More

Looking for something new to watch on OTT this week? Here are some of the best OTT releases for this week.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 14:31 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Aug 10 - Aug 16): Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Reacher Season 4, Aakhri Sawaal, and More
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Highlights
  • Cocktail 2 and Reacher Season 4 are among the major this week
  • Aakhri Sawaal, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Kattalan also premiere
  • Check out the best OTT releases for this week
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The Independence Day week brings a variety of movies and series to enjoy from the comfort of your home. This week's lineup brings some new Bollywood releases, including Cocktail 2. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika, and you can watch it on Netflix. Moreover, Alan Ritchson also returns as Jack Reacher for another action-packed season on Prime Video. Apart from this, interesting films like Aakhri Sawaal, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kattalan and Nibba Nibbi, alongside new international titles, are also releasing this week. So, if you are wondering about the top OTT releases this week, then you have come to the right place. Check out the list of popular OTT releases for this week:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Cocktail 2

  • Release Date: August 14, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama
  • Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Tiku Talsania, Neelu Kohli

Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, and the movie is directed by Homi Adajania. Shahid plays Kunal, a renowned chef who is committed to a long-term relationship with Diya (played by Rashmika). The couple travels to Sicily while avoiding conversations about marriage, but their holiday takes a complicated turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally (played by Kriti).

Aakhri Sawaal

  • Release Date: August 14, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
  • Genre: Political Drama, Thriller
  • Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Nitu Chandra Srivastava

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawaal centres on Vicky Hegde, played by Namashi Chakraborty. He is a young scholar who challenges his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni (played by Sanjay Dutt), after his thesis is rejected. The disagreement soon becomes a public controversy involving political interests.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

  • Release Date: August 14, 2026
  • OTT Platform: ZEE5
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Amruta Namdev Patil

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata looks at the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through the experiences of hospital workers who continued treating patients during the crisis. The movie features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, while Girija Oak and Smita Tambe also appear in key roles.

Nibba Nibbi

  • Release Date: August 14, 2026
  • OTT Platform: ZEE5
  • Genre: Dark Comedy, Action Thriller
  • Cast: Rishav Basu, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantilal Mukherjee, Shankar Chakraborty

Nibba Nibbi is a Bengali film that follows the life of a young couple whose relationship takes a dangerous turn after they steal a hard drive containing sensitive information about influential people.

Kattalan

  • Release Date: August 13, 2026
  • OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari

Kttalan is a Malayalam action thriller that is directed by Paul George. The movie stars Antony Varghese in the lead role. The story is set around Aanakolli, a settlement near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu forest border, where residents face threats from elephants and criminal networks.

Aroopi

  • Release Date: August 14, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
  • Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Thriller
  • Cast: Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Kiran Raj, Adithya Raj

Aroopi is a Malayalam film directed by Arun Venpala and uses the haunted-estate setting to build a story around supernatural forces, family history and a mysterious death.

Don't Say Good Luck

  • Release Date: August 14, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz, Jon Lovitz, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Buscemi

Don't Say Good Luck is a coming-of-age comedy-drama centred on Sophie Birenbaum, played by Sunny Sandler. Sophie gets the lead role in her high school production of Waitress. But her excitement is interrupted when her mother Elizabeth, played by Melanie Lynskey, learns that her cancer has returned.

Reacher Season 4

  • Release Date: August 12, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Prime Video
  • Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Marc Blucas, Kathleen Robertson, Christopher Marquette

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in the fourth season of Prime Video's action thriller series. The new season is based on Lee Child's novel Gone Tomorrow and begins after Reacher encounters a distressed woman on a subway in Philadelphia. Season 4 of Reacher has eight episodes, with the first three released on August 12. The remaining episodes arrive weekly.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
A Child of My Own Netflix August 13, 2026
Mourinho Netflix August 11, 2026
My Brilliant Career Netflix August 13, 2026
Nando Between Two Worlds: A Sintonia Film Netflix August 12, 2026
My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me Netflix August 14, 2026
Moria Netflix August 14, 2026
This, That and Everything in Between Netflix August 13, 2026
Tires Season 3 Netflix August 13, 2026
Umthetho Netflix August 14, 2026
Women in Blue Season 2 Apple TV August 12, 2026
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Further reading: OTT Releases This Week
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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