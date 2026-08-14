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DJI Osmo 360 II Launched With Native 8K 60fps Recording, Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications

DJI says the new 360-degree camera offers up to 14.5 stops of dynamic range, which is claimed to be twice that of its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 14:22 IST
DJI Osmo 360 II Launched With Native 8K 60fps Recording, Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: DJI

The action camera supports up to 1TB microSD cards

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Highlights
  • The DJI Osmo 360 II features dual 1/1.1-inch sensors
  • It records native 8K panoramic video at up to 60fps
  • The standard bundle is priced at CNY 3,299 in China
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DJI Osmo 360 II was launched on Thursday as the successor to its Osmo 360 panoramic camera, which debuted last year. The flagship high-performance action camera is equipped with dual 1/1.1-inch square CMOS sensors. The company claims it can record native 8K panoramic videos at up to 60fps. The DJI Osmo 360 II offers up to 14.5 stops of dynamic range, an f/1.9 aperture, and a new AI Super Night mode for improved low-light recording.

DJI Osmo 360 II Price, Availability

The price of the DJI Osmo 360 II in China is set at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 46,700) for the Standard Combo, which includes the DJI Osmo 360 II, one 2,150mAh cold-resistant battery, two lens protectors, and a camera pouch.

The company has also introduced an Adventure Combo of the action camera, which comprises three 2,150mAh batteries, a multifunctional battery case, an adjustable dual-direction quick-release adapter, a 1.2m invisible selfie stick, two lens protectors, and a camera pouch. It is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,600).

DJI has yet to announce the India pricing or availability of the Osmo 360 II.

DJI Osmo 360 II Features, Specifications

The DJI Osmo 360 II is equipped with dual 1/1.1-inch square CMOS sensors with an f/1.9 aperture and an ISO range of 100 to 51,200. As per the company, the sensor has a square design, which offers a panoramic imaging field of view of a traditional 1-inch sensor while also improving sensor utilisation by 25 percent. The camera is capable of recording native 8K panoramic video at up to 60fps, alongside 6K recording at up to 60fps.

DJI says the new 360-degree camera offers up to 14.5 stops of dynamic range, which is claimed to be twice that of its predecessor. Its two distinct lenses are claimed to be capable of exposing scenes independently to preserve details in challenging lighting conditions. The AI Super Night 2.0 technology, meanwhile, works alongside the f/1.9 aperture to deliver improved low-light video recording.

The Osmo 360 II can capture 120-megapixel panoramic photographs at a resolution of 15,520 x 7,760 pixels. It supports 10-bit colour recording across its video modes. There is also support for D-Log M for users who prefer manual colour grading. DJI says AI-powered subject tracking on the Osmo 360 II can identify, follow, and lock onto a subject while keeping it at the centre of the frame. It is, however, only available in the panoramic tracking mode at up to 4K resolution.

The action camera has an IP68-rated build and is claimed to be waterproof up to 10m without an additional case. It comes with 128GB of onboard storage and supports up to 1TB microSD cards.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. DJI says it can connect directly to compatible DJI microphone transmitters, such as the DJI Mic 3 and DJI Mic Mini 2, through OsmoAudio. The DJI Osmo 360 II packs a 2,150mAh battery. It is rated to provide up to 100 minutes of 8K/30fps panoramic recording and can operate in temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

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Further reading: DJI Osmo 360 II, DJI Osmo 360 II Price, DJI Osmo 360 II Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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