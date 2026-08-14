Xiaomi on Thursday announced its next major software update dubbed HyperOS 4. It is claimed to bring a redesigned user interface, new AI-powered features, and system-level performance improvements. Among the highlights is a glass-inspired design language with realistic refraction effects, similar to Apple's Liquid Glass for the iPhone. HyperOS 4 will initially be rolling out in beta with Super AI Assistant 2.0 powered by Xiaomi's in-house MiMo large language model.

HyperOS 4 Availability, Eligible Devices

Xiaomi will roll out HyperOS 4 in beta beginning today, with a first batch of flagship smartphones and tablets. The initial rollout is expected to be limited to China. It includes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17, Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition, Redmi K90, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8.

A second batch is scheduled to begin receiving the HyperOS 4 beta from August 27. This list includes the Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Satellite Edition, Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15, Redmi K90 Max, Redmi K90 Ultra, and Redmi K Pad 2.

The third batch of beta testing is set to start on September 17 for the Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80 Pro Extreme Edition, Redmi K80, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, and Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5.

Xiaomi has yet to announce a global rollout schedule for HyperOS 4.

HyperOS 4 Features

What's notable is that Xiaomi's HyperOS releases are not directly tied to Android version numbers. For example, the company recently began rolling out Android 17-based software as HyperOS 3. On the other hand, it also introduced Android 16 for its smartphones with the same operating system version.

Among the major changes is the redesigned user interface, which has a glass-inspired design language. The company says the system will render realistic-looking refraction effects across supported UI elements. Personalisation options have also been expanded with HyperOS 4.

Users will be able to rearrange elements such as the clock and notifications, while folders can be resized and widgets can be grouped together. According to the company, its latest OS can transition more seamlessly between portrait and landscape apps, while floating windows can rotate to match the app's orientation.

The company claims up to 18 per cent faster app loading times after 9 hours of phone use compared with HyperOS 3. Xiaomi says it is also leveraging AI to predict the resources that may be required next and preload them into RAM before a user performs an action.

HyperOS 4 introduces Super AI Assistant 2.0, which is powered by Xiaomi's in-house MiMo large language model. The assistant is claimed to be capable of handling voice transcription and note organisation, searching through photos, helping create travel plans, and controlling compatible smart home and smart car products. Meanwhile, the new Inspiration Ball feature is designed to provide contextual information to the interface and AI assistant.