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Realme 16x 5G Goes on Sale in India With 144Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Offers

Customers can avail of a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the purchase of the Realme 16x 5G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 14:24 IST
Realme 16x 5G Goes on Sale in India With 144Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Offers

The handset has been launched in Endurance Brown and Glory White colourways

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Highlights
  • Realme 16x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base variant
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • The brand is offering Rs. 2,000 flat discount, no-cost EMI options
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The Realme 16x 5G is now available for purchase in India, a day after it was launched. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme 16x 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Realme 16x 5G Price in India, Offers

The price of the Realme 16x 5G in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in 6GB + 128GB and 6GBB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

The handset has been launched in Endurance Brown and Glory White colourways. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website.

As part of the first sale offers, customers can avail of a flat Rs. 2,000 discount. This brings down the effective prices of the three variants to Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 28,999, respectively. Alternatively, buyers can get Rs. 1,000 off on credit card EMI transactions or an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000.

The company is also offering up to 10 months of no-cost EMI for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront.

Realme 16x 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 16x 5G runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1200 nits of brightness (HBM).

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Realme has equipped it with a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system, along with the proprietary GT Boost gaming optimisation engine.

For optics, the Realme 16x 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It also comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 16x 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse charging. It measures 166.47 x 78.23 x 8.88mm and weighs 217g.

Realme 16x 5G

Realme 16x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display with decent colour reproduction
  • The 7,000mAh battery lasts really long
  • Adequately priced considering the current market situation
  • Decent selfie camera performance
  • The speaker is loud enough for outdoor media consumption
  • Bad
  • Underpowered, two-year-old SoC
  • Low-resolution display
  • Realme UI bloatware
  • Top-heavy build tires the hand quickly
Read detailed Realme 16x 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme 16x 5G, Realme 16x 5G Price in India, Realme 16x 5G Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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