The Poco M8 Power was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest addition to the brand's M8 lineup, which already comprises the Poco M8 that was introduced earlier this year. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. The Poco M8 Power packs an 8,000mAh battery and ships with Android 16.

Poco M8 Power Price in India, Availability

Poco M8 Power price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage variant. It is also offered in an 8GB + 128GB option, priced at Rs. 27,999. As part of the launch offers, customers can grab both variants of the handset for Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. This is inclusive of a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount valid during the first 12 hours of the sale, as well as a bank discount or an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000

The new Poco handset will be sold in Black, Blaze Orange, and Green colour options via Flipkart and other retail channels beginning August 7.

Poco M8 Power Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M8 Power runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and is confirmed to receive four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. It sports a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (2,396 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The display supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has TÜV Eye Protection certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Wet Touch 2.0 support. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

Under the hood, the Poco M8 Power is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For optics, the handset carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens, accompanied by a secondary AI camera. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Poco M8 Power include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 169.70 x 79.14 x 8.4mm and weighs 225g. It packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.