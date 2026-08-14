Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64,000 as Thin Liquidity Limits Recovery

Bitcoin’s daily spot volume falls to its lowest level since 2019 as weak liquidity weighs on the crypto market.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 13:05 IST
Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64,000 as Thin Liquidity Limits Recovery

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Dan

Major cryptocurrencies show mixed momentum as investors assess the latest market conditions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Daily Bitcoin spot volume falls to $1.19 billion
  • September Fed rate-hike odds fall to 34-38 percent
  • Bitcoin ETFs see more than $200 million in weekly outflows
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 60.37 lakh on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained subdued despite softer US inflation data and reduced expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 1.79 lakh, reflecting limited movement across major cryptocurrencies. According to market participants, Bitcoin has failed to gain meaningful momentum from softer CPI and PPI readings as weak market liquidity and subdued institutional demand continue to weigh on the cryptocurrency. As per CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin traded near $63,291 (roughly Rs. 60.37 lakh), and Ethereum (ETH) traded near $1,882 (roughly Rs. 1.79 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 0.83 percent in the last 24 hours, according to Gadgets 360 price tracker. Investors are monitoring geopolitical developments and the Federal Reserve's policy signals for the next major catalyst.

VoltCryptocurrency Discussion
Explore More...

Major altcoins traded with mixed momentum on Friday.

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $609.63 (roughly Rs. 58,153), while Solana (SOL) traded near $75.87 (roughly Rs. 7,237). XRP hovered around $1.01 (roughly Rs. 96), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.070 (roughly Rs. 6.7), indicating limited movement across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Thin Liquidity Keeps Bitcoin Recovery in Check

Pointing to the limited response from Bitcoin despite softer US inflation readings, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “The muted crypto response reflects weaker market liquidity, with daily spot Bitcoin volume falling to $1.19 billion (roughly Rs. 1,137 crore), its lowest since 2019, versus a $14.7 billion (roughly Rs. 14,022 crore) peak in February. Institutional demand also remains subdued, with Bitcoin ETFs recording more than $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,908 crore) in outflows this week.”

Examining Bitcoin's muted reaction to the latest US PPI data, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Producer prices rose 4.7 percent year on year against expectations of 4.9 percent, helping lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by around 0.9 percent each. The Fed remains an important part of that picture. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack has indicated that inflation may not be cooling quickly enough to warrant greater confidence on the September policy path, even as CME FedWatch continues to show roughly 66 percent odds of no rate change at the next meeting.”

Assessing the broader market environment and investor positioning, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin has not responded strongly because spot-market activity remains subdued and US spot Bitcoin ETF flows have weakened after a strong start to August [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term moves while Bitcoin remains below $64,000-$66,000 (roughly Rs. 61.05 lakh-Rs. 62.96 lakh). Staggered buying, limited leverage and disciplined position sizing remain preferable until stronger ETF and spot demand confirms a breakout.”

Overall, Bitcoin's ability to reclaim $64,000 (roughly Rs. 61.05 lakh) and eventually break above $65,100 (roughly Rs. 62.10 lakh), while defending support near $62,000 (roughly Rs. 59.14 lakh), is expected to determine its next major move.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BTC, ETH
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Moto G Max Launched in India With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Netflix Is Shutting Down Two Game Studios, Including Oxenfree and Unhinged Maker Night School Studio

Related Stories

Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64,000 as Thin Liquidity Limits Recovery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch With This Custom MediaTek SoC
  2. Moto G Max Debuts in India With 120Hz Display, 7,000mAh Batter
  3. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 4 With New Glass UI, AI Features, Faster App Loading
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy A07s Spotted on Google Play Console
  5. DJI Osmo 360 II Launched With 8K/60fps Video, 120-Megapixel Photos
#Latest Stories
  1. DJI Osmo 360 II Launched With Native 8K 60fps Recording, Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Reportedly Confirms Tensor G6 Chip Is Built on TSMC's 3nm Process, Not 2nm as Rumoured
  3. Poco M8x 5G India Launch Teased, Microsite Reveals Design and Availability Details
  4. Google Gemini 3.7 Flash Launched Globally With Enhanced Capabilitiesfor For Web Development and Software Engineering
  5. Apple Patent Shows How Its Smart Glasses Could Tackle Recording Privacy Concerns
  6. Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64,000 as Thin Liquidity Limits Recovery
  7. Netflix Is Shutting Down Two Game Studios, Including Oxenfree and Unhinged Maker Night School Studio
  8. Moto G Max Launched in India With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Seeks Publisher Partnerships to Strengthen Siri’s AI Capabilities: Report
  10. Microsoft Merges Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Into One App, Retires Several AI-Powered Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »