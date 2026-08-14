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Apple Seeks Publisher Partnerships to Strengthen Siri’s AI Capabilities: Report

Apple's proposed deal could help Siri provide answers to users’ questions about current events.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 11:38 IST
Apple Seeks Publisher Partnerships to Strengthen Siri’s AI Capabilities: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s latest discussions with publishers come as the company seeks to make Siri more capable

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Highlights
  • Apple is said to be in talks with publishers
  • The brand announced a major overhaul to Siri at WWDC 2026
  • Major AI companies offer fixed payments to individual publishers
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Apple introduced Siri AI, a new version of the voice assistant powered by Apple Intelligence, at WWDC 2026 in June. The new version of the virtual assistant will be available to the public across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 later this year. As we wait for the release, a new report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech company is exploring partnerships with publishers to use their content to improve Siri AI. The deal could help the AI-powered voice assistant answer user questions about current events and information.

Apple in Talks With Publishers Over Content Deals

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is discussing new deals with publishers to use their content to deliver current news and information, as part of an effort to improve its AI-powered Siri voice assistant. The company reportedly approached publishers in recent months and proposed multi-year deals which would provide Apple with access to content to help power Siri AI, which is expected to roll out later this year.

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Citing people familiar with the matter, the report states that the iPhone maker has proposed a variable compensation plan with publishers. The company could offer nine-figure payments to partner publishers when their content is used. The proposed deal, if finalised, would help Siri to answer questions about current events and information. The names of publishers Apple has approached have not been disclosed.

Major AI companies offer fixed payments to individual publishers in exchange for broad access to content. Apple's latest move comes as the company is set to make several improvements to Siri.

The brand announced a major overhaul to Siri at WWDC 2026. The Siri AI assistant can draw information from apps like Messages, Mail, and Photos and take actions across supported applications. The Siri AI lets users draft an email from scratch or edit and share a set of photos. Siri AI can answer questions related to the content on a user's screen. Siri AI will be released to the public this fall alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.

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Further reading: Apple, Siri, Siri AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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