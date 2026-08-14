Gemini 3.7 Flash, the latest AI model from the Mountain View-based tech giant, was launched globally on Thursday, the company announced. The new AI model succeeds the Gemini 3.6 Flash, which was released earlier this year, in July, along with the Gemini 3.5-Lite model. The company claims that the new Gemini 3.7 model delivers enhanced capabilities in terms of software engineering, knowledge work, and web development workflows. Currently being rolled out for developers, enterprises, and individual users, the tech giant is offering Gemini 3.7 Flash at an introductory price. The company is also upgrading Gemini Spark with the new Gemini 3 series model.

Gemini 3.7 Flash Price, Availability

Google has announced that the Gemini 3.7 Flash is offered at an introductory price of half the original Gemini 3.6 Flash AI model cost per million tokens. The tech giant has started rolling out the new Gemini 3 series model, and developers can access it via Google Antigravity, Google AI Studio, and Android Studio.

Similarly, the Gemini 3.7 Flash model is available to enterprises via the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and the Gemini Enterprise app. On the other hand, individual Google AI Pro and Google Ultra subscribers can access the latest Gemini model via the Gemini app in select regions. Moreover, the company is upgrading Gemini Spark, its new personal AI agent, to Gemini 3.7 Flash, allowing users to access the AI model via the same interface.

Gemini 3.7 Flash Capabilities, Features

As previously mentioned, Google claims that the Gemini 3.7 Flash offers enhanced capabilities over its predecessor in multiple departments. The AI model is claimed to provide improved intelligence for complex workflows, coding, workflow automation, document comprehension, web development, and long-horizon software engineering. On FrontierCode 1.1 Main, Gemini 3.7 Flash outperformed Gemini 3.6 Flash, Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 5, and OpenAI's GPT 5.6 Terra by scoring 43.6 percent, while its rivals scored 34.4 percent, 42.7 percent, and 41.3 percent, respectively.

Gemini 3.7 Flash outperformed its rivals on various benchmarking platforms

Photo Credit: Google

Similarly, on DeepSWE V1.1, Gemini 3.7 Flash scored 65.3 percent, outperforming Gemini 3.6 Flash's 48.6 percent, Claude Sonnet 5's 53.8 percent, and Meta's Muse Spark 1.2's 54.9 percent scores. However, the GPT-5.6 Terra scored 69.6 percent, which is significantly higher than Gemini 3.7 Flash's score. In terms of web development, the Gemini 3.7 Flash model scored 1,588 points on Code Arena, while Gemini 3.6 Flash, Claude Sonnet 5, GPT-5.6 Terra, and Muse Spark 1.2 managed to score 1,538, 1,541, 1,523, and 1,535 points, respectively.

Google's new Gemini 3.7 Flash also outperformed its predecessor and rivals in the Expert PDF Document Comprehension test on GDP.pdf, scoring 34 percent, compared to Gemini 3.6 Flash, Claude Sonnet 5, GPT-5.6 Terra, and Muse Spark 1.2's scores of 22 percent, 28 percent, 24.7 percent, and 16 percent. Similarly, for Enterprise Workflow Automation, Gemini 3.7 Flash scored 30.4 percent on the Automation Bench, outperforming Gemini 3.6 Flash, Claude Sonnet 5, and GPT-5.6 Terra by a significant margin.