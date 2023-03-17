Qualcomm on Friday unveiled the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 as the company's latest mobile platform for mid-range smartphones. This is the first addition to the Snapdragon 7-series since the debut of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 last year. The newly announced chipset is claimed to offer over 50 percent improved performance compared to its predecessor, while offering a 13 percent improvement in power efficiency. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also features auto variable rate shading (VRS) for gaming, support for 200-megapixel cameras, and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless codec. AI performance per Watt over the previous generation is claimed to be improved by 40 percent, and the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also lets users upscale game scenes or photos with a new AI Super Resolution feature.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 availability timeline

The newly announced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform will be adopted by smartphone manufacturers like Redmi and Realme. Qualcomm says that the chipset will make its debut on smartphones expected to launch later this month.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specifications

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is aimed at bringing some of the company's popular features found in its flagship Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms. The new chipset offers a peak clock speed of up to 2.91GHz. The firm says that it offers over 50 percent better performance over its predecessor in CPU performance, while the GPU performance sees a two-fold improvement. Meanwhile, it is claimed to offer 13 percent better power efficiency for improved battery life.

The new mobile platform offers a few Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like VRS for optimising content resolution and volumetric rendering for particle graphics like fog and smoke, and Snapdragon Sound with the Qualcomm aptX Lossless codec for high quality music streaming.

For images and videos, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 supports up to 200-megapixel image capture along with staggered HDR video capture for improved recording. It is equipped with an 18-bit triple ISP that can capture 30 images in low light mode and merge them to get a brighter, clearer photo. Qualcomm also says that the chipset allows users to capture over 4,000 times more camera information for better dynamic range.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is equipped with the company's Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system, with Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) support for 5G and 4G networks. It is capable of download speeds of up to 4.4Gbps while conserving more power. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system is claimed to offer speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 connections.

During AI-related tasks, smartphone users will see a two-fold improvement in performance, along with 40 percent better performance per Watt compared to last year's chipset. The newly unveiled Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC features Qualcomm's Sensing Hub and support for intelligently upscaling games and photos from low resolution images with AI Super Resolution.

