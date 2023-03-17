Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform With 200 Megapixel Camera Support Launched: Details

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform With 200-Megapixel Camera Support Launched: Details

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will debut on smartphones by the end of March.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 11:30 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform With 200-Megapixel Camera Support Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is the successor to last year's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will first be used on Realme and Redmi phones
  • Qualcomm says AI-related performance has seen a two-fold improvement
  • The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will also offer support for aptX Lossless codec

Qualcomm on Friday unveiled the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 as the company's latest mobile platform for mid-range smartphones. This is the first addition to the Snapdragon 7-series since the debut of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 last year. The newly announced chipset is claimed to offer over 50 percent improved performance compared to its predecessor, while offering a 13 percent improvement in power efficiency. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also features auto variable rate shading (VRS) for gaming, support for 200-megapixel cameras, and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless codec. AI performance per Watt over the previous generation is claimed to be improved by 40 percent, and the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also lets users upscale game scenes or photos with a new AI Super Resolution feature.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 availability timeline

The newly announced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform will be adopted by smartphone manufacturers like Redmi and Realme. Qualcomm says that the chipset will make its debut on smartphones expected to launch later this month.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specifications

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is aimed at bringing some of the company's popular features found in its flagship Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms. The new chipset offers a peak clock speed of up to 2.91GHz. The firm says that it offers over 50 percent better performance over its predecessor in CPU performance, while the GPU performance sees a two-fold improvement. Meanwhile, it is claimed to offer 13 percent better power efficiency for improved battery life.

snapdragon 7 plus gen 2 qualcomm inline Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

The new mobile platform offers a few Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like VRS for optimising content resolution and volumetric rendering for particle graphics like fog and smoke, and Snapdragon Sound with the Qualcomm aptX Lossless codec for high quality music streaming.

For images and videos, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 supports up to 200-megapixel image capture along with staggered HDR video capture for improved recording. It is equipped with an 18-bit triple ISP that can capture 30 images in low light mode and merge them to get a brighter, clearer photo. Qualcomm also says that the chipset allows users to capture over 4,000 times more camera information for better dynamic range.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is equipped with the company's Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system, with Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) support for 5G and 4G networks. It is capable of download speeds of up to 4.4Gbps while conserving more power. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system is claimed to offer speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 connections.

During AI-related tasks, smartphone users will see a two-fold improvement in performance, along with 40 percent better performance per Watt compared to last year's chipset. The newly unveiled Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC features Qualcomm's Sensing Hub and support for intelligently upscaling games and photos from low resolution images with AI Super Resolution.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, Qualcomm, Snapdragon
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme, Other Chinese Companies Dominate India's Home Surveillance Camera Market in 2022: Counterpoint
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform With 200-Megapixel Camera Support Launched: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  2. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving New Software Update: Here's What's New
  4. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched at This Price: All Details
  6. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  7. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out This Useful Feature for iOS Users With Latest Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze 2 With Unisoc 7616 SoC, Glass Back Design Tipped to Debut in India in April
  2. Far Cry 5 Gets 60fps Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X as Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend Access
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India Launch Set for March 24 via Flipkart; Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 1330 SoC
  4. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  5. PhonePe Raises Further $200 Million From Walmart at $12 Billion Valuation, Plans to Build New Businesses
  6. ‘Taking Zero-Risk Approach in India’: Giottus CEO on Keeping Crypto Biz Legally Safe
  7. Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns
  8. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  9. Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report
  10. Steam Spring Sale 2023 Best Deals: God of War, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.