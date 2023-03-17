Technology News

Realme, Other Chinese Companies Dominate India's Home Surveillance Camera Market in 2022: Counterpoint

India's smart home security camera market shipments grew 44 percent year-on-year in 2022, with Xiaomi leading the segment with 33 percent share.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 March 2023 00:46 IST
Realme, Other Chinese Companies Dominate India's Home Surveillance Camera Market in 2022: Counterpoint

Tapo by TP-Link continued to be at the second spot in 2022 with 88 percent annual growth

Highlights
  • Qubo by Hero Electronix had a market share of 10 percent in 2022
  • The domestic production during the year stood at 12 percent
  • Shipments in the Rs. 1,500-Rs. 2,500 price band remained the highest

Chinese companies like Realme, TP-Link and Hikvision dominated India's home surveillance camera market in 2022 with 77 percent share, market research firm Counterpoint Research said on Thursday.

According to Counterpoint's Smart Home IoT Service, only one Indian brand Qubo by Hero Electronix figured among the top six in India's smart home security camera market. It had a market share of 10 percent in 2022.

"The market remains dominated by Chinese players, with the Indian brands accounting for 23 percent of total shipments in 2022. The domestic production during the year stood at 12 percent, still very low for an emerging market.

"However, we expect domestic manufacturing to pick up in the coming period as more Indian brands look to foray into this market, such as Airtel," Counterpoint Research Analyst Varun Gupta said.

India's smart home security camera market shipments grew 44 percent year-on-year in 2022, with Xiaomi leading the segment with 33 percent share.

"The market grew significantly in 2022 as more consumers are becoming aware of smart cameras. In a price-sensitive market such as India, the entry-level price point of smart cameras (Rs. 1,500 ) also creates a big demand pull. Shipments in the Rs. 1,500-Rs. 2,500 price band remained the highest in 2022, capturing 64 percent share," Gupta said.

Tapo by TP-Link continued to be at the second spot in 2022 with 88 percent annual growth and a 17 percent market share.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Realme, IoT, TP-Link
Lenovo Asked to Pay $138.7 Million for InterDigital Patents by London Court

Related Stories

Realme, Other Chinese Companies Dominate India's Home Surveillance Camera Market in 2022: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces AI-Powered Copilot System for Office Apps and Teams
  2. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  3. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Gmail Labels Emails From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out This Useful Feature for iOS Users With Latest Update
  6. Why Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans to Build a $200 Million Factory in India
  7. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  8. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Review
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  10. FTX Transferred $2.2 Billion to Sam Bankman-Fried, New Managers Say
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme, Other Chinese Companies Dominate India's Home Surveillance Camera Market in 2022: Counterpoint
  2. Lenovo Asked to Pay $138.7 Million for InterDigital Patents by London Court
  3. US Lawmaker Wants TikTok CEO to Detail Actions to Protect Kids
  4. Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to Step Down After His Tenure of 16 Years
  5. Lamborghini Plans to Deploy Hybrid Technology Models in India by 2024-End
  6. Google Has Created Digital Data Hegemony, CCI Alleges Before NCLAT
  7. India Acquired 100 Patents for 6G Technology After Fast Rollout of 5G Network: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  8. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks, Hints Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
  9. Microsoft 365 Copilot With AI-Powered Features for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams Announced: All Details
  10. TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan Resigns, K Krithivasan Appointed CEO Designate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.