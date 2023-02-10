Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has been launched in India on Friday. This special edition variant of the Realme 10 Pro boasts similar specifications as the standard version. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno A619 GPU. In addition, this new Realme smartphone sports a matte imitation metal process on the back with a cropped Coca-Cola logo. It also comes with a customised UI with redesigned app icons, bubbly notifications, and a classic Coca-Cola ringtone.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition price in India, availability

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will have a limited release. It is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This Realme smartphone gets a black colour variant with a Coca-Cola logo on the back.

This smartphone will first go on sale starting from February 14 at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno A619 GPU. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition runs on Android 13 with a customised Coca-Cola-themed design.

In terms of optics, this Realme handset gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition features an 80s Cola filter that transports your image back to the 1980s. In addition, the camera shutter sound is replaced with a bottle-opening sound.

There is 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

