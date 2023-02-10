Photo Credit: Realme
Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has been launched in India on Friday. This special edition variant of the Realme 10 Pro boasts similar specifications as the standard version. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno A619 GPU. In addition, this new Realme smartphone sports a matte imitation metal process on the back with a cropped Coca-Cola logo. It also comes with a customised UI with redesigned app icons, bubbly notifications, and a classic Coca-Cola ringtone.
The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will have a limited release. It is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This Realme smartphone gets a black colour variant with a Coca-Cola logo on the back.
This smartphone will first go on sale starting from February 14 at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme online store.
This smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno A619 GPU. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition runs on Android 13 with a customised Coca-Cola-themed design.
In terms of optics, this Realme handset gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition features an 80s Cola filter that transports your image back to the 1980s. In addition, the camera shutter sound is replaced with a bottle-opening sound.
There is 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement