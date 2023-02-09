Realme GT Neo 5 was launched in China today, sporting a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will be available in two charging variants that support 150W and 240W fast charging. The handset is tipped to make its debut globally as the Realme GT 3 and features similar specifications. There have been speculations about the Realme GT 3 and tipsters have previously hinted at the device's packaging and specifications. Realme GT Neo 5 comes equipped with support for up to 240W fast charging, and the Realme GT 3 is confirmed to feature the same charging speeds.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 3 in February via a poster on Twitter. The smartphone was previously tipped to debut as the global variant of the Realme GT Neo 5. If this is true, it may also feature similar specifications such as a flat AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Realme GT 3 is also tipped to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC as the Realme GT Neo 5, along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and the Turbo RAW feature. An earlier leak hinted at the retail packaging of the GT 3 device, pointing to support for 240W fast charging.

The newest smartphone by Realme comes with two charging options - 150W fast charging and 240W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5's 240W model has 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 1TB of storage. The GT Neo 5 150W comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the 240W variant, Realme has included a 4,600mAh battery as well as a 20V/12A adapter. The Realme GT Neo 5 150W variant comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 20V/8A adapter.

The Realme GT Neo 5 sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The available resolution is 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,500Hz.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and an Adreno GPU 730. It runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Realme has included an RGB LED rectangle on the rear that can be used as an alert light and is completely customisable for different apps. According to Realme, it will also glow red whenever the battery is less than 20 percent charged, a notification that can be controlled via the Settings menu.

The phone's triple rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor and is housed in a hole-punch cutout.

