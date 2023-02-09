Technology News

Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Support Confirmed to Launch in February

Realme GT 3 could be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2023 18:49 IST
Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Support Confirmed to Launch in February

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/Twitter

A tipster recently leaked the retail box design of the Realme GT 3

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to launch as Realme GT 3 globally
  • The phone is expected to have an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution
  • It is also likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT Neo 5 was launched in China today, sporting a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will be available in two charging variants that support 150W and 240W fast charging. The handset is tipped to make its debut globally as the Realme GT 3 and features similar specifications. There have been speculations about the Realme GT 3 and tipsters have previously hinted at the device's packaging and specifications. Realme GT Neo 5 comes equipped with support for up to 240W fast charging, and the Realme GT 3 is confirmed to feature the same charging speeds.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 3 in February via a poster on Twitter. The smartphone was previously tipped to debut as the global variant of the Realme GT Neo 5. If this is true, it may also feature similar specifications such as a flat AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Realme GT 3 is also tipped to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC as the Realme GT Neo 5, along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and the Turbo RAW feature. An earlier leak hinted at the retail packaging of the GT 3 device, pointing to support for 240W fast charging.

The newest smartphone by Realme comes with two charging options - 150W fast charging and 240W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5's 240W model has 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 1TB of storage. The GT Neo 5 150W comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the 240W variant, Realme has included a 4,600mAh battery as well as a 20V/12A adapter. The Realme GT Neo 5 150W variant comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 20V/8A adapter.

The Realme GT Neo 5 sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The available resolution is 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,500Hz.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and an Adreno GPU 730. It runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Realme has included an RGB LED rectangle on the rear that can be used as an alert light and is completely customisable for different apps. According to Realme, it will also glow red whenever the battery is less than 20 percent charged, a notification that can be controlled via the Settings menu.

The phone's triple rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor and is housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 3, Realme GT Neo 5, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nokia X30 5G India Launch Teased, Said to Be Manufactured Using Recycled Materials
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 5G Review: The One to Beat?

Related Stories

Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Support Confirmed to Launch in February
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  2. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  3. Ola Electric Announces Lower Variant of S1, Lineup for S1 Air
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G May Debut in These Colour Options
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Likely to Launch in These Color Options
  7. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  8. Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Begins Today in These Countries
  9. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. Money Heist Berlin Gets Release Window, First Teaser
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel Devices: All Details
  2. Nokia X30 5G India Launch Teased, Said to Be Manufactured Using Recycled Materials
  3. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Support Confirmed to Launch in February
  4. Binance’s Crypto Consortium Goes Live, Aims to Oversee Potential Shortcomings
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Have an IP64 Rating In All Markets: Report
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 With Up to 240W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Marvel’s Wastelanders: Saif Ali Khan and More to Star in Hindi-Language Audible Podcast
  8. Ola Electric Announces Lower Variant of S1, Lineup for S1 Air
  9. Nintendo Direct February 2023: All the Major Announcements and Trailers
  10. US’ Largest Crypto ATM Installer Coin Cloud Files for Bankruptcy: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.