Realme GT Neo 5 With Up to 240W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 5 is offered in three colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 February 2023 17:11 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 has 150W and 240W charging variations

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The phone runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top
  • It also features a 6.74-inch 10-bit AMOLED display

Realme GT Neo 5 launched in China today with a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone debuted with two charging variants offering 150W and 240W fast charging support. It was already confirmed to feature a 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Sony IMX890 main sensor for its primary camera. The phone also comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a Turbo RAW feature. Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to launch globally as the Realme GT 3 and carry similar specifications.

Realme GT Neo 5 price, availability

The latest smartphone by Realme is offered in three colour options - Purple Realm Fantasy (purple), Sanctuary White (white), and Zhou Yehei (black). The phone also comes in two charging variants - 150W fast charging and 240W fast charging support.

Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging support costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000). This variant comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's also a variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, that is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

Meanwhile, the Realme GT Neo 5 150W costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB + 256GB base variant, CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,900) for the 12GB + 256GB middle variant, and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the 16GB + 256GB high-end variant.

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, the Realme GT Neo 5 offers one of the best screens in the category. The resolution offered is 2772 x 1240 pixels, with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and a touch sampling rate of 1,500Hz.

The Realme GT Neo 5 comes with NFC and runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Realme included an RGB LED rectangle on the back that can serve as a notification light and is completely customisable for various apps. It will also glow red when the battery is less than 20 percent charged, a notification that can also be controlled using the Settings menu, says Realme.

A flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the Realme GT Neo 5, and is accompanied by an Adreno GPU 730.

In the camera department, the phone comes equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera, housed in a hole-punch cutout, has a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor.

The 240W model of the Realme GT Neo 5 comes with 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 1TB of storage. The GT Neo 5 150W variant is available with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Realme has housed a 4,600mAh battery on the 240W variant, which also includes a 20V/12A adapter. The Realme GT Neo 5 150W variant includes a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 20V/8A adapter.

As per Realme, the 20V/12A adapter for the Realme GT Neo 5 240W variant can charge the phone from zero to 20 percent in 80 seconds, 50 percent in 4 minutes, and 100 percent in less than 10 minutes. According to the company, just 30 seconds on the wire can provide up to 2 hours of talk time. The phone will also be compatible with VOOC and SuperVOOC chargers, which will be able to deliver their full power to the smartphone via the USB Type-C port.

