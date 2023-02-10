Smartphone and pop culture collaborations aren't new, but a special edition phone with a beverage brand is not something we see very often. Realme has partnered with the globally recognised brand, Coca-Cola, and the result is worth checking out. Realme has launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone, and here's our first impressions of the device.



This special edition smartphone has the same internals as the standard 10 Pro 5G (First look) but features a custom paint job and software centred around the Coca-Cola theme. The package that we received is this huge Coca-Cola branded cardboard box which contains a red polycarbonate Realmeow figurine that mimics the look of coke in a glass, with all the bubbles. According to a tweet from the company, the figurine would be gifted to select customers who pre-booked the phone.

The retail packaging of the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition gets a Coca-Cola-inspired red, black and silver colour treatment. A Coca-Cola logo covers half of the box, and we have a tiny Realme logo to remind us that this is actually a Realme phone.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition media box (left), Coca-Cola inspired Realmeow figurine (right)

Inside, we are first greeted by a black box with a Coca-Cola bottle cutout that can be torn open to reveal the special stickers that come along with this smartphone. You get two sheets of stickers, a printed card with the Coca-Cola logo and a serial number for this limited edition smartphone, and the user manual.

Two sheets of stickers can be found inside the box

Next, we have the phone itself, followed by a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable, a smoked-black silicone case, and a 33W SuperVOOC power adaptor.

Coming to the design of this smartphone, the Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G has a matter black frame, similar to that of the ‘Dark Matter' colour option that the standard Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in. The back panel is where things have really changed. It is now dual-toned, with a cropped Coca-Cola logo in silver with a red background on one side, and the familiar Realme logo on the other.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

The chrome rings around the camera lenses are also red for this edition. The shiny logo looks unique and this smartphone will definitely turn a lot of heads. For the UI, Realme has created a bunch of custom icons and wallpapers to go with the Coca-Cola theme, and this makes for an interesting change from the standard edition.

Realme has designed new icons and wallpapers for the limited edition smartphone

The internals of the smartphone have not been tweaked or modified at all. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with an Adreno A619 GPU.

In terms of optics, this Realme handset gets a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition features an 80s Cola filter that transports your images back to the 1980s. In addition, the camera shutter sound is replaced with a bottle-opening sound.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition only comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 20,999. This smartphone definitely looks unique and could be a cool choice for hardcore fans of the beverage or for someone looking for a quirky phone that stands out from the crowd.

