Realme's Coca-Cola special edition phone is confirmed to launch next week. The smartphone maker released a video teaser announcing the launch of the upcoming phone as well as revealing its design. The upcoming Coca-Cola special edition phone will be a Realme 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in December 2022. Except for the new Coca-Cola design, the phone is said to offer the same features as Realme 10 Pro 5G. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme Coca-Cola special edition phone India launch date and design was confirmed via a teaser video that the company on its Twitter handle. The phone will be launched in India on February 10 at 12:30 PM. It is essentially a special edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G. The company teased the design of the phone revealing the dual-color tone rear panel in Red and black with Coca-Cola and Realme branding.

Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz) has suggested that the upcoming Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola special edition phone will be exclusively launched in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia. He also suggests that the phone will have everything the same as Realme 10 Pro 5G except the design.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G was launched in December 2022 alongside the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The phone comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC that's based on the 6nm process technology.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro 5G ships with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth unit. The handset features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Further, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast wired charging.

