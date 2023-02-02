Technology News

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Launch in India Set for February 10, Design Teased

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition will be exclusively launched in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2023 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Relame 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition will feature a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Coca-Cola phone is a rebadged Realme 10 Pro 5G
  • Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition will get a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen

Realme's Coca-Cola special edition phone is confirmed to launch next week. The smartphone maker released a video teaser announcing the launch of the upcoming phone as well as revealing its design. The upcoming Coca-Cola special edition phone will be a Realme 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in December 2022. Except for the new Coca-Cola design, the phone is said to offer the same features as Realme 10 Pro 5G. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme Coca-Cola special edition phone India launch date and design was confirmed via a teaser video that the company on its Twitter handle. The phone will be launched in India on February 10 at 12:30 PM. It is essentially a special edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G. The company teased the design of the phone revealing the dual-color tone rear panel in Red and black with Coca-Cola and Realme branding.

Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz) has suggested that the upcoming Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola special edition phone will be exclusively launched in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia. He also suggests that the phone will have everything the same as Realme 10 Pro 5G except the design.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G was launched in December 2022 alongside the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The phone comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC that's based on the 6nm process technology.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro 5G ships with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth unit. The handset features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Further, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast wired charging.

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Launch in India Set for February 10, Design Teased
