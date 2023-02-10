Technology News

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Launch in India: How, When to Watch the Event Online

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will launch today (February 10) at 12.30 pm IST.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 February 2023 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Live launch event for the Realme 10 Pro Cola-Cola Edition can be streamed on Realme India YouTube page

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition gets 108-megapixel dual camera unit
  • The smartphone supports 5G connectivity
  • Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition offers 80s filters

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in India today (February 10). The special edition phone from the tech company will be an addition to already existing Realme 10 lineup, which includes Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. While the specifications of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G haven't been revealed so far, it is speculated that the smartphone will share similar features as the Realme 10 Pro.

Ahead of the official launch of Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G, here's a look at when and where to watch the live unveiling of the smartphone online.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G: How and when to watch

According to an official tweet shared by Realme India page on Twitter, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will be launched today (February 10) at 12.30 pm IST. The video also gives a glimpse of the limited edition smartphone's box packaging, which gets both Realme and Coca-Cola branding.

The live launch event for the Realme 10 Pro Cola-Cola Edition can be streamed on Realme India YouTube page.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G price, availability

The smartphone company has not revealed any details about the price of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition in India. However, one of the tweets confirm that the flash sale for the smartphone will also go live today. So far, the company has teased the smartphone is a black colour option, with Coca-Cola branding on the right side of the real panel.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G specifications

Realme 10 Pro Cola-Cola Edition's design has been teased by the company on the official website. The smartphone comes with a matte imitation metal process on the back, along with Coca-Cola logo. The smartphone will support 5G connectivity.

The customised user interface of this limited edition includes redesigned app icons, with classic Coca-Cola ringtone and notifications that sound like bubbles. For optics, the Realme 10 Pro Cola-Cola Edition features a dual camera setup, led by 108-megapixel sensor, on the left side of the rear panel. To make the experience of taking pictures more dramatic, the smartphone offers 80s Cola filter to make images look vintage.

The company hasn't revealed complete features of the smartphone yet.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus
Richa Sharma
