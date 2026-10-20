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Best Phones With Telephoto Cameras Under Rs. 40,000: Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and More

Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, and other phones priced under Rs. 50,000 in this list feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 October 2026 17:00 IST
Best Phones With Telephoto Cameras Under Rs. 40,000: Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and More

Here's the list of the best phones with a telephoto camera under Rs. 50,000

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Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro+ is backed by a 7,000mAh battery
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ gets triple 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • Nothing Phone (4a) features a Snapdragon chipset
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Most mid-range phones these days offer in-sensor zoom, a technology that crops into images to offer zoomed-in pictures. However, in this process, if the primary sensor is not high-end, the images tend to lose details important for a zoomed shot. Hence, for people who regularly click pictures from a distance, the presence of a dedicated telephoto camera is a must. However, there are few well-rounded options available in the Indian market. In 2026, you can get one from a reputable brand, including Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, Realme, and more.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best phones with a dedicated telephoto camera that you can get your hands on under Rs. 50,000 in India.

Nothing Phone (4a)

The Nothing Phone (4a) is one of the newer additions to the list of phones priced under Rs. 50,000 that feature a telephoto camera. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The SoC has been paired with a 5,400mAh battery, while offering support for 50W wired fast charging. The handset carries a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It also sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, making it one of the most well-rounded offerings in this list.

nothing phone 4a india launch main

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 5,400mAh; 50W wired fast charging

Nothing Phone (4a) Price in India

The Nothing Phone (4a) price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra also features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, as part of its triple rear camera shooter. Apart from this, it also sports a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra also boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, which is better than Nothing's 32-megapixel sensor on paper. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It offers support for 45W wired fast charging, too.

tecno camon 50 ultra 5g tecno

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR Curved AMOLED display; up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM); 256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 45W wired fast charging

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra is set at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB option.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is one of the most powerful phones in this list. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It is also the only phone in this list to feature three 50-megapixel primary, telephoto, and ultrawide cameras on the back, along with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs the same battery capacity as the Tenco Camon 50 Ultra. However, it supports 90W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

motorola edge 70 pro plus review large

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED; Up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 90W (wired) and 15W (wireless)

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is priced in India at Rs. 47,999 for the single variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 15 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 5G is now one generation old since the Oppo Reno 16 has already been launched. However, the phone, unveiled earlier this year, is still a very capable device. The Oppo Reno 15 5G carries a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. Meanwhile, it sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. The phone supports 80W wired fast charging.

oppo reno 15 pro mini

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM); 256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 80W wired fast charging

Oppo Reno 15 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 5G is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Realme 16 Pro+

The Realme 16 Pro+ was also launched earlier this year. After multiple price hikes since its launch, the phone now costs slightly over Rs. 50,000. However, the company is currently offering back discounts, bringing its price under Rs. 50,000. It has a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone also sports a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs the largest battery in this list with a 7,000mAh cell, offering 80W wired fast charging support.

realme 16 pro series 2

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch Full-HD+ HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED display; Up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 7,000mAh; 80W wired fast charging

Realme 16 Pro+ Price in India

The Realme 16 Pro+ is available for purchase via the Realme India online store at an effective price of Rs. 48,599, including bank offers.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone with a telephoto camera priced under Rs. 50,000 features the largest battery in this list?

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

2. Which handset in this list, featuring a telephoto camera, sports the biggest screen?

3. Which smartphone with a telephoto camera in this list offers the best performance?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, which offers the best performance in this list.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Best Phones With Telephoto Cameras Under Rs 40000, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 15, Realme 16 Pro Plus, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra, Nothing, Motorola, Oppo, Tecno, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Best Phones With Telephoto Cameras Under Rs. 40,000: Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and More
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